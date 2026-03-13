VAREP Applauds Passage of the 21st Century ROAD to Housing Act
The National Association of Mortgage Brokers Celebrates Historic Bipartisan Housing Victory
The legislation includes provisions designed to improve transparency and borrower awareness during the mortgage application process, helping ensure service members and veterans are informed about their VA home loan eligibility and financing options when applying for a mortgage.
“The 21st Century ROAD to Housing Act represents an important step toward modernizing housing policy and expanding opportunity for American families,” said Son Nguyen, Founder and President of VAREP. “Improving transparency in the mortgage process helps ensure service members and veterans are informed about their VA Home Loan benefit and can fully access the homeownership opportunities they have earned.”
VAREP previously submitted a letter to the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs supporting the legislation and provisions that strengthen awareness and transparency of the VA Home Loan benefit.
VAREP looks forward to continuing its work with policymakers, housing leaders, and community partners to ensure service members, veterans, and military families remain a priority in national housing policy.
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About VAREP
The Veterans Association of Real Estate Professionals (VAREP) is a national Veteran Service Organization (VSO) and HUD-approved housing counseling agency dedicated to expanding housing opportunity, financial readiness, housing stabilization, VA home loan awareness, and homeownership access for service members, veterans, surviving spouses, and military families.
Learn more at VAREP.org
Media Contact:
Son Nguyen
nlc@varep.org
855-461-0860
VAREP.org
Juan Lopez
Veterans Association Of Real Estate Professionals (VAREP)
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