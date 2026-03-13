Fundy Software Launches Album Cover Materials Designer, an Industry-First Tool for Photographers

Fundy Designer's New Album Cover Designer

New feature empowers photographers to design and preview album cover materials with unprecedented speed and flexibility

OR, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fundy Software, Inc., creator of Fundy Designer, today announced the launch of Album Cover Designer, a powerful new feature designed to simplify and elevate the process of designing album covers for professional photographers. The feature will officially launch on April 1, 2026, as part of the latest update to Fundy Designer.The Album Cover Designer allows photographers to easily create, organize, and present album cover material options within their workflow—making it easier than ever to customize albums and guide clients through purchasing decisions. This is an industry first to allow professional photographers fully design album covers for any album company in the world.Built with speed and usability in mind, the new tool introduces a seamless drag-and-drop interface, allowing photographers to import and manage cover materials from virtually any album company available in the software. Users can organize and filter materials for quick access, dramatically streamlining the album design process while maintaining full creative control.A key highlight of the feature is its integration with Fundy’s Online Album Proofer, enabling photographers to show realistic album cover previews before clients make a purchase decision. This capability enhances both online proofing and In-Person Sales (IPS) presentations, giving photographers a powerful way to showcase premium options and increase album upgrades.“Album covers are one of the most important elements of a finished album, yet designing and presenting material options has traditionally been fragmented and time-consuming,” said Andrew Funderburg. “With the Album Cover Materials Designer, we wanted to give photographers a fast, intuitive way to design covers, organize materials, and present options beautifully to clients. It’s a workflow breakthrough that fits naturally into the way photographers already sell albums.”The Album Cover Materials Designer represents an industry-first solution for third-party album material integration, allowing photographers to bring together materials from multiple album companies into one centralized design environment.With this launch, Fundy continues its mission of helping photographers design faster, sell more products, and deliver exceptional client experiences through streamlined workflows and innovative tools.Key Features of the Album Cover Materials DesignerDrag-and-Drop Workflow – Quickly build and customize album cover designs.Import Materials from Any Album Company – Centralize cover materials from multiple album providers.Fast Organization & Filtering – Easily manage large material libraries.Client Preview Integration – Show album cover previews using Fundy’s Online Album Proofer.Optimized for In-Person Sales – Present material options clearly to increase upgrades and revenue.Industry-First Third-Party Integration – A new level of flexibility for photographers working with multiple labs.The Album Cover Materials Designer will be available to Fundy Designer users starting April 1, 2026.About Fundy Software, Inc.Fundy Software, Inc. is the creator of Fundy Designer, the world’s leading album design and In-Person Sales (IPS) platform for professional photographers. Fundy empowers creatives to streamline their workflow, increase sales, and deliver exceptional client experiences through innovative software, education, and community. Fundy serves photographers worldwide and continues to expand its global footprint through new tools, features, and international initiatives.For more information, visit Fundy Software at www.fundy.com

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