Cougar Vineyard and Winery Unveils Artist Series Featuring Idyllwild Artist Taryn Scanlon and Designer Rick Caughman

Cougar Artist Series Wines

TEMECULA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cougar Vineyard and Winery is proud to announce the release of its latest Artist Series Wines, a limited-edition collection that pairs estate-grown Italian varietals with a creative collaboration between local artist Taryn Scanlon and renowned graphic designer Rick Caughman.Scanlon, a prominent figure in the mountain arts community and owner of Taryn’s Place in Idyllwild, provided the original fine art for the series. Her evocative work was then brought to life for the bottle by Rick Caughman, an award-winning graphic designer and illustrator known for his extensive work with Southern California commercial clients and educational institutions like La Sierra University "This series represents a true synergy of local talent," said Rick Buffington, Owner and Winemaker at Cougar Vineyard and Winery. "By combining Taryn’s inspired fine art with Rick Caughman’s expert eye for design and branding, we’ve created a lineup that is as visually striking as the wine is complex. It truly bridges the creative communities of the Temecula Valley and Idyllwild."In a true partnership, the Artist Series will be available for purchase at both the Cougar Vineyard and Winery tasting room in Temecula and Online Here also at Taryn’s Place in Idyllwild. This gives fans of Scanlon’s work, Caughman’s design, and Cougar’s estate-grown Italian varietals two distinct locations to experience and collect these limited-edition bottles."I’ve always seen art and wine as two sides of the same coin—they both bring people together," said Taryn Scanlon. "Working with the team at Cougar and a designer of Rick Caughman's caliber has allowed my work to be experienced in an entirely new way."The Artist Series features several of Cougar's signature estate-grown wines, with labels that reflect the rustic beauty and community warmth shared by both the winery and Scanlon's Idyllwild gallery.About Cougar Vineyard and Winery:Located on the De Portola Wine Trail in Temecula California at 39870 De Portola Rd. Cougar Vineyard and Winery specializes in 100% estate-grown Italian varietals. Owned by Rick and Jennifer Buffington, the winery produces award-winning wines including the Artist series 2019 Negroamaro, 2020 Montepulciano, and 2024 Vermentino.About Taryn Scanlon:Taryn Scanlon is a California-based artist and the founder of Taryn’s Place in Idyllwild, a tavern and gallery that serves as a hub for local creatives, musicians, and wine enthusiasts. Located at 54200 N Circle Dr Unit A3, Idyllwild-Pine Cove, CA 92549.About Rick Caughman:Rick Caughman is a veteran graphic designer and illustrator with over 30 years of experience. A graduate of the Art Center College of Design, he has created branding and artwork for major regional and international clients.

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