Italian Aerospace Exports to the U.S. Surge by 8% as Supply-Chain Ties Deepen Ahead of Seattle Industry Summit

Italy at ADSS 2024

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Italian aerospace exports to the United States rose nearly 8% in 2025, expanding about five times faster than overall U.S. aerospace imports, according to data analyzed by the Italian Trade Agency (ITA). U.S. aerospace imports from Italy reached $1.71 billion, a 7.94% increase from the previous year, while total U.S. aerospace imports rose 1.53% to $42.2 billion, based on Trade Data Monitor figures processed by ITA’s Houston office. The growth underscores strengthening supply-chain ties between Italian manufacturers and the U.S. aerospace industry as more than 20 Italian companies prepare to participate in the Aerospace & Defense Supplier Summit (ADSS) in Seattle on March 18–19, a key event for the sector’s global supplier network.Italy’s share of the U.S. aerospace import market climbed to 4.05% in 2025, up from 3.30% in 2023, even as other major European suppliers—including France, Germany, and the United Kingdom—recorded declining shares. The main driver of the increase was the aircraft and helicopter components sector, which rose 23.27% year over year to $1.038 billion, accounting for more than 60% of Italy’s aerospace exports to the United States. Exports are increasingly concentrated around two major U.S. aerospace hubs. Virginia and Texas together accounted for 53.69% of Italian aerospace exports to the United States in 2025. Virginia remained the largest destination, with imports totaling $514.1 million, representing a 134.65% increase compared with 2024. Texas followed with $403.7 million, up 13.56% year over year.The Aerospace & Defense Supplier Summit (ADSS) in Seattle is a business-to-business event focused on the aerospace and defense supply chain. The summit centers on scheduled one-on-one meetings between major manufacturers and specialized suppliers and takes place in one of the United States’ largest aerospace clusters. The Italian delegation at ADSS is coordinated by the Italian Trade Agency’s Houston office, in collaboration with AIAD — the Federation of Italian Companies for Aerospace, Defense and Security.The 21 Italian companies participating in Seattle include: A. Abete, ALA, Apeiroon, Com.Stamp, Connex Italiana, DAVI-Promau, DeAMS, EIE Group, GFM, Growermetal, HTT – High Tech Tools, Laga, OMA, OMPM, OVS Villella, Poggipolini, SITTI, REA Space, Umbragroup, Vimi Fasteners, and Zoppas Industries. They will be joined by three of the most interesting startups accelerated by INNOVIT – Italian Innovation and Culture Hub in San Francisco: bitCorp, Oris Space, and Podium.The Seattle mission will also include two networking events connecting the Italian delegation with the regional aerospace ecosystem. A pre-event reception on March 17, co-hosted by the Consulate General of Italy in San Francisco and Serena Corp, will bring together local aerospace stakeholders and members of the Italian delegation. An on-site networking reception on March 18 during the summit will also feature participation from the Consulate, which will introduce the INNOVIT startups.Italy ranks among the top ten aerospace producers worldwide and the fourth largest in Europe. The sector generates more than €16 billion in annual revenue, with exports accounting for over 70% of production, making it one of the most internationally oriented segments of Italian manufacturing. The industry directly employs more than 50,000 highly skilled professionals. Its industrial structure includes five global prime contractors, supported by a network of more than 300 small and medium-sized enterprises, which together account for roughly 85% of companies operating in the sector. Approximately two-thirds of industry activity focuses on the production of aircraft, helicopters, and spacecraft. Around 47% of activity is dedicated to manufacturing, 20% to Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO), while the remainder involves high-value systems such as avionics, radar technologies, and propulsion systems. Italy’s aerospace ecosystem is organized around several regional clusters—including Piedmont, Lombardy, Lazio, Puglia, Campania, Veneto, and Umbria—where collaboration between industry, universities, and research institutions continues to support research, innovation, and technological development.Next Steps. After Seattle, the Italian aerospace mission will continue to Satellite Show in Washington, D.C., starting March 23, followed by the Space Symposium in Colorado Springs (April 13–16).

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