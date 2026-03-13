Spring Migration Peaks Across BC During Spring Break, Offering Families a Front-Row Seat to One of Nature's Great Events

Whether you're watching seabirds from a coastal trail in Tofino or spotting the first songbirds of the season in the Okanagan, BC has some of the best birding in North America right now.” — Kirsten Ovstaas, BC Bird Trail

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA , CANADA, March 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As spring break begins across the province, BC Bird Trail is highlighting a natural event that happens to coincide perfectly with the school holiday: spring migration. Each year, millions of birds move north along the Pacific Flyway, one of the continent's major migration corridors, making mid-March one of the most active times of year to spot wildlife across BC's coastlines, wetlands, and interior regions.The timing is significant. March brings seabirds back to Vancouver Island's rocky shores, waterfowl to the wetlands of the Columbia Valley, and early songbirds and raptors to the semi-arid grasslands of the Okanagan. For families looking to get outside during the break, the province offers accessible birdwatching opportunities at no cost, with no prior experience required.Several events this spring break are directly tied to the season. The Pacific Rim Whale Festival , running March 14-21 in Tofino and Ucluelet, draws attention to the coastal wildlife corridor along BC's west coast, where the same shorelines that attract Grey Whales on their northbound migration are also prime habitat for seabirds including Common Murres, Rhinoceros Auklets, Surf Scoters, and Black Oystercatchers. In North Vancouver, Wildlife Weeks at the Lynn Canyon Ecology Centre (March 16-28) includes bird-focused programming for families, with sessions on hummingbird migration presented by the Vancouver Avian Research Centre and a live Birds of Prey demonstration. In BC's Boundary region, Bird Day returns to Rock Creek on March 21 for its fifth year, with free presentations on local birdlife."Spring break and spring migration line up beautifully," said Kirsten Ovstaas, Project Manager with the BC Bird Trail. "Whether you're watching seabirds from a coastal trail in Tofino or spotting the first songbirds of the season in the Okanagan, BC has some of the best birding in North America right now."BC Bird Trail provides free, self-guided itineraries covering birdwatching destinations across the province, along with beginner friendly resources and tips for birding with kids, available at bcbirdtrail.ca About BC Bird Trail:Launched in September 2020, the BC Bird Trail is a leading resource for birdwatching information across British Columbia. Whether you're a novice birder or a seasoned enthusiast, the BC Bird Trail offers comprehensive information on attractions, activities, and accommodations while promoting sustainability, mindfulness, and conservation. The program is funded by Destination BC and supported by partners including Birds Canada, Indigenous Tourism BC, and Tourism Richmond.

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