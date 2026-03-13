Chopin Vodka Celebrates National Espresso Martini Day With Espresso Martini Cocktails at 10+ Locations Nationwide

The luxury vodka brand elevates the modern cocktail classic with its small-batch and single-ingredient potato vodka at leading bars and restaurants.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Chopin Vodka —the world’s first luxury vodka brand from Poland—celebrates National Espresso Martini Day on March 15th with Espresso Martini cocktails at twelve locations nationwide. By pairing the modern classic cocktail with its award-winning vodka, the luxury spirits brand brings a high-quality foundation to the Espresso Martini experience.Guests visiting Royal Sonesta hotels in Chicago and New Orleans and Loews Hotels properties across Texas, Arizona, Georgia, Florida, and California, as well as Salt & Pearl and Vida Modern Mexican + Tequila in Redondo Beach, CA and Anthony's Runway 84 in Fort Lauderdale, FL can find expertly crafted Espresso Martinis featuring Chopin Potato Vodka, the world's most awarded potato vodka known for its naturally creamy texture and rich mouthfeel. The vodka’s velvety body complements the bitterness of espresso and the sweetness of chocolate liqueurs, creating a balanced and indulgent cocktail.Where to Drink a Chopin Espresso Martini:Royal Sonesta – Espresso Yourself Martini made with Chopin Potato Vodka, Finest Call Espresso Martini Mix, Borghetti Espresso Liqueur, KahlúaProperties:Legato Lounge at The Allegro – Chicago, ILHoyt’s American Tavern at Royal Sonesta Chicago Downtown – Chicago, ILThe Jazz Playhouse at Royal Sonesta New Orleans – New Orleans, LALoews Hotels – Espresso Martini made with Chopin Potato Vodka, SelvaRey Chocolate, Borghetti, Owen’s Nitro EspressoProperties:The | BAR at Loews Arlington Hotel – Arlington, TXFlying V Bar & Grill at Loews Ventana Canyon Resort – Tucson, AZAshland Restaurant & Bar at Loews Atlanta Hotel – Atlanta, GABar 17 Bistro at Universal Aventura Hotel – Orlando, FLBistro Collins at Loews Miami Beach Hotel – Coconut Grove Dr, Miami, FLCrown Landing at Loews Coronado Bay Resort – Coronado, CASalt & Pearl in Redondo Beach, CA – Velvet Revolver made with Chopin Vodka, Espresso, Apricot Liqueur, Espresso Liqueur, Chocolate, Orange, and Rose Petal ExtractVida Modern Mexican + Tequila in Redondo Beach, CA – Vida Espresso Martini made with Chopin Vodka, Kahlúa, Espresso, Chocolate, Mole Aztec BittersAnthony's Runway 84 in Fort Lauderdale, FL – Espresso Martini made with Chopin Vodka, Freshly Pulled Espresso, Espresso Liqueur, and a touch of sweetness“We’ll never turn down an excuse to celebrate a great cocktail,” says Kristy Kennedy, Vice President of Marketing for Chopin Imports Ltd. “Espresso Martinis have surged from trend to modern classic, and Chopin Potato Vodka’s naturally creamy texture pairs beautifully with espresso’s bitterness, creating a cocktail that’s indulgent, balanced, and sophisticated.”The Espresso Martini is one of the fastest-growing classic cocktails in the United States. According to Forbes , menu placements and sales of Espresso Martinis increased by more than 50% in 2023, with the drink consistently ranking among the top three most-ordered cocktails nationwide. At the same time, vodka remains the largest spirits category in the United States, with premium and super-premium expressions driving most of the category's growth, according to Grand View Research . The trend reflects consumers’ increasing interest in high-quality ingredients in timeless cocktails.For those celebrating National Espresso Martini Day at home, Chopin Vodka recommends its signature Chopin Espresso Martini recipe:Ingredients:1 oz Chopin Potato Vodka1 oz Chocolate liqueur1 oz espressoCoffee beans for decorationInstructions: Pour all ingredients into a shaker, stir and pour it into a cocktail glass. Decorate with coffee beans.Whether enjoyed at a hotel, bar, or at home, the Chopin Espresso Martini reflects the brand’s commitment to heritage, provenance, and elevating vodka from a neutral mixer to a distinguished spirit. As the espresso martini continues to dominate cocktail menus nationwide, Chopin Vodka remains a natural choice for bartenders and cocktail enthusiasts seeking a premium vodka that enhances the drink’s bold coffee character.About Chopin VodkaChopin Vodka is the world’s first luxury vodka brand from Poland. Founded in 1993 by Tad Dorda, Chopin pioneered the super-premium vodka category and remains family-owned and operated today – the last of its kind in Poland. The brand follows an honest farm-to-bottle philosophy, working closely with farmers within a 15-mile radius of its distillery in Eastern Poland to cultivate potatoes, rye, and wheat of exceptional quality. Chopin’s mission is the same as when the brand launched over 30 years ago: to shift the conversation around vodka – challenging the idea of it being a neutral mixer to an elevated, ingredient-driven Polish spirit meant to be savored, appreciated, and discussed. Internationally recognized for its craftsmanship, Chopin most recently received the IWSC Vodka Producer Trophy in 2025 and was named Vodka of the Year by major global spirits competitions in 2024. Chopin’s portfolio includes Chopin Potato, Chopin Wheat, Chopin Rye, Chopin Family Reserve, Chopin Rye Organic, Chopin Bartender’s Choice, and Chopin Vintage Vault, each expression reflecting the brand’s deep commitment to provenance, tradition, and taste.Chopin Vodka Key Facts:Brand: Chopin VodkaFounded: 1993Founder: Tad DordaCategory: Luxury vodka/premium Polish vodkaNotable Products: Potato vodka, rye vodka, wheat vodka, and single-ingredient expressionsAwards: 75+ international awardsFAQWhere can you drink an Espresso Martini made with Chopin Vodka?Guests can enjoy Chopin Espresso Martinis at select Royal Sonesta and Loews Hotels nationwide, as well as at Salt & Pearl and Vida Modern Mexican + Tequila in Redondo Beach, California, and Anthony’s Runway 84 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.Why is Chopin Vodka used in an Espresso Martini?Chopin Potato Vodka’s naturally creamy texture complements the bitterness of espresso and the sweetness of coffee or chocolate liqueurs, creating a balanced cocktail.What ingredients are in a Chopin Espresso Martini?A classic Chopin Espresso Martini includes Chopin Potato Vodka, freshly brewed espresso, and coffee or chocolate liqueur.How do you make a Chopin Espresso Martini at home?Shake 1 oz Chopin Potato Vodka, 1 oz chocolate liqueur, and 1 oz freshly brewed espresso with ice. Strain into a chilled cocktail glass and garnish with coffee beans.Why are Espresso Martinis so popular right now?The Espresso Martini is one of the fastest-growing cocktails in the U.S., fueled by demand for coffee cocktails and premium vodka in classic drinks.

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