HBS Releases National Redistricting Report Ahead of 2026 Election Cycle

The report covers 16 states where redistricting has occurred or a potential redraw still exists, with 435 congressional seats in the balance heading into the 2026 election cycle.” — HBS CEO Andy Blunt

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- HBS Executive Chairman and CEO Andy Blunt today released The Lines That Could Decide 2026 , a state-by-state analysis of congressional redistricting activity currently underway across the country. The report covers 16 states where redistricting has occurred or a potential redraw still exists, with 435 congressional seats in the balance heading into the 2026 election cycle.The report identifies a single Supreme Court case — Louisiana v. Callais — as the central variable shaping redistricting outcomes nationwide. Depending on how the justices rule, wholesale map changes could affect states well beyond Louisiana, though the lengthy wait for a decision suggests most states will have difficulty complying within the current election cycle. The report also details completed redraws in states including Ohio, North Carolina, Missouri, and Utah, as well as ongoing activity in Florida, Virginia, Texas, and California.

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