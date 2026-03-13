Price Busters Plumbing & Sewer Opens New Bellevue Location to Serve Eastside Customers

Price Busters Plumbing & Sewer launches Bellevue office, delivering reliable plumbing and sewer services to Eastside residents.

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Price Busters Plumbing & Sewer, a trusted full‑service plumbing and sewer contractor serving the Puget Sound region since 2014, proudly announces the opening of its newest location at 1618 167th Ave NE, Bellevue, WA 98008, United States. This strategic expansion reflects the company’s commitment to delivering more accessible, responsive, and high‑quality plumbing solutions to both residential and commercial customers throughout Bellevue and the Eastside.Strategic Growth to Better Serve CustomersThe Bellevue location represents a significant milestone in Price Busters Plumbing & Sewer’s growth strategy, designed to meet increasing demand from homeowners, property managers, and local businesses. By establishing a presence in Bellevue, the company will shorten response times for service calls, improve customer support, and deepen its connection with the Eastside community, while maintaining the same professionalism and reliability that customers have come to expect throughout the region.Comprehensive Plumbing & Sewer ServicesAt the new Bellevue office, Price Busters Plumbing & Sewer will provide its full suite of services, including sewer repair and replacement, trenchless sewer solutions, drain cleaning , video camera inspections, water heater installation and repair, water line services, emergency plumbing, and more. The team’s licensed and insured professionals are equipped with modern tools and technology to diagnose and resolve plumbing challenges quickly and effectively.Dedication to Quality and Customer SatisfactionSince its founding in 2014, Price Busters Plumbing & Sewer has built a reputation for delivering dependable workmanship, transparent pricing, and exceptional customer care. The company’s expansion into Bellevue reinforces this dedication, making sure customers continue to receive timely service and lasting solutions for both everyday maintenance and complex plumbing issues. The Bellevue location will uphold the same high standards of professionalism recognized across the greater Seattle area.Help Shape Better Plumbing with Honest FeedbackPrice Busters Plumbing & Sewer values customer input and invites clients to share their honest feedback. Insights from homeowners and business owners help the team improve service offerings, enhance response times, and refine processes to meet the evolving needs of the community. Customers can leave feedback or learn more about services by visiting the company’s website at: https://pricebustersplumbing.com About Price Busters Plumbing & SewerPrice Busters Plumbing & Sewer is a full-service plumbing contractor serving Seattle and surrounding areas since 2014. The company provides a wide range of residential services, including sewer repair, trenchless sewer solutions, drain cleaning, camera inspections, water heater installation, and water line replacement.Known for timely service and competitive pricing, the team brings professional-grade tools and certified technicians to each job. Service areas include cities throughout the Puget Sound region, from Everett to Tacoma.More details and scheduling options are available at https://pricebustersplumbing.com

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