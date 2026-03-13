Navigating New Horizons: Oscar Montoya Sr. Takes the Helm at the Port of Port Mansfield

Aerial view of the entrance to the Port of Port Mansfield Port of Port Mansfield logo 2025

PORT MANSFIELD, TX, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a move poised to steer the Port of Port Mansfield toward expansive yet mindful growth, the Willacy County Navigation District (WCND) has named Oscar Montoya Sr. as its new Director. Announced on March 12, 2026, this appointment comes at a pivotal time for the modest yet vital Texas harbor, where rising demands from bustling sister ports like the Port of Brownsville, Port of Harlingen, and Port of Corpus Christi underscore the need for visionary leadership. Montoya, with his extensive background in public service, emerges as a beacon of experience, ready to blend commerce, environmental responsibility, and community ties into a cohesive future.Montoya's career, spanning more than 38 years, reads like a masterclass in resilient governance. From his current role as Mayor of Mercedes, Texas—where he has managed an $18 million budget to fund public safety, infrastructure, and economic projects—to his leadership at the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office, Montoya has consistently demonstrated the ability to lead large teams through complex challenges. As Division Chief since 2014, he oversees 100 investigators tackling everything from homicides to organized crime, while also commanding SWAT operations and managing a staggering $100 million budget. His collaborative leadership style exemplifies his knack for fostering intelligence-sharing among agencies, a skill that will translate seamlessly to the future of the Port of Port Mansfield.But Montoya's expertise isn't confined to law enforcement. His six-year stint as Director of Hidalgo County Emergency Management honed his crisis coordination prowess, overseeing disaster plans for hurricanes, floods, and pandemics across a vast jurisdiction. In hurricane-prone South Texas, this experience is invaluable for safeguarding the port's operations and ensuring rapid response to environmental threats. Earlier roles, such as Security Director at Lone Star National Bank, where he slashed fraud losses by 50% through innovative data strategies and security upgrades, and Director of the Sheriff’s Police Academy, where he delivered 10,000 annual training hours, further highlight his multifaceted talents in risk management and personnel development.As Director, Montoya is set to chart a course that amplifies the port's potential while preserving its charm. The Port of Port Mansfield, known for its recreational fishing and serene waterways, faces opportunities to expand amid regional port pressures. Montoya's direction emphasizes transparent leadership, with upcoming projects including targeted harbor dredging to boost commercial access without compromising ecosystems, partnerships with environmental agencies for sustainable coastal management, and community forums to incorporate local input on development. The Port of Port Mansfield and the WCND serves all of Willacy County; the growth we foster at the Port will have a positive impact on the entire County. These efforts will promote progress through eco-conscious initiatives, such as wetland restoration and green infrastructure, ensuring the port thrives as a hub for both economy and environment.What sets Montoya apart is his role as a bridge-builder—linking elected officials, administrative teams, and the public. Certified as a Master Peace Officer and UTRGV Public Manager, with studies in Criminal Justice, he embodies the strategic planner who turns policy into action. In an era where ports must navigate economic waves alongside ecological currents, Montoya's appointment signals a commitment to balanced, forward-thinking stewardship.As the WCND embarks on this new chapter, Willacy County can anticipate a leader who not only understands the intricacies of governance but also champions the human element. With Montoya at the wheel, the Port of Port Mansfield is primed for a voyage of inclusive growth and enduring progress. The Willacy County Navigation District continues on their path of making the Port of Port Mansfield, TX the Port of Opportunity.

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