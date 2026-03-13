"SCARED TO DEATH" Director Paul Boyd’s Irreverent New Horror-Comedy NOW PLAYING IN WIDE RELEASE ACROSS THE U.S.

Poster - Scared to Death Scared to Death.Still - Lin Shaye Scared to Death.Still - Bill Moseley Scared to Death.Skull

Anchored by AMC Theatres in the Top 10 U.S. Markets/Dozens of Cities Nationwide, Opening Theatrical Run with High-Voltage Friday the 13th Horror-Comedy Debut!

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The irreverent, high-voltage horror-comedy Scared to Death, from award-winning music video and feature director Paul Boyd, is now playing in theaters nationwide, launching in wide release across the country as a major Friday the 13th opening weekend attraction. Led by horror legends Lin Shaye of the Insidious franchise and Bill Moseley of The Devil’s Rejects and The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2, the film builds on strong festival momentum and delivers its genre-blending spectacle to audiences coast to coast.Anchored by AMC Theatres in the Top 10 U.S. markets - New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, Dallas-Ft. Worth, Houston, Washington, DC, Atlanta, Boston, and the San Francisco Bay Area - and playing in dozens of additional major cities nationwide, Scared to Death unites an eclectic, high-profile ensemble including rock frontman Kurt Deimer, daytime favorite Victoria Konefal of Days of Our Lives, Hollywood royalty Rae Dawn Chong, Olivier Paris of The Wrong Tutor, B.J. Minor of Grey’s Anatomy, Jade Chynoweth of The Last Ship, Lucinda Jenney of Practical Magic, and introduces Deimer in a breakout performance as the scene-stealing Grog.In Scared to Death a group of filmmakers attend a séance at an abandoned children’s orphanage to do research for a horror movie. Soon, supernatural events begin to manifest, in both horrific and darkly comical fashion. That’s their first mistake…The film taps into classic haunted-house tradition while embracing a contemporary edge, creating a theatrical experience that invites audiences to laugh, jump, and react together.Trailer: https://youtu.be/Gz7pAzjCnlI?si=qc6X_xn5uNWAE9p6 Showtimes, Theaters and tickets: https://www.scaredtodeathmovie.com/home Scared to Death’s wide release is anchored by AMC Theatres, with additional engagements across Marcus Theatres, Studio Movie Grill, CMX Cinemas, Epic Theatres, Maya Cinemas, Regal Cinemas, Apple Cinemas, and Brenden Theatres, among other prominent multiplex partners throughout North America. Now playing in over 180 theaters nationwide, with sustained presence across nearly all the Top 20 U.S. markets and continued play in key regional territories, Scared to Death reinforces the enduring draw of horror-comedy as a theatrical genre and stands as one of the season’s most energized genre offerings.The film was written and directed by Scottish filmmaker Paul Boyd and the filmmaking team also features producers Eric Barrett and Todd Slater, Executive Producers Kurt Deimer, Peter Tochet, Lin Shaye, and Steven Poster, ASC, casting by Lindsay Chag, CSA, edited by Ed Shiers, cinematography by Steven Poster, ASC, music composer Misha Segal, Production Design by Scott Campbell and featuring original songs by Kurt Deimer. The film comes to theaters in a deal that was negotiated by Todd Slater of Convoke Media on behalf of the filmmakers, with Harmon Kaslow representing Atlas Distribution Company.Press Kit: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1OgJziLAiEZUJqzVCFvIrJvkjBB_1lxBX?usp=share_link Trailer: https://youtu.be/Gz7pAzjCnlI?si=qc6X_xn5uNWAE9p6 Website: https://www.scaredtodeathmovie.com/ ABOUT BALD MAN FILMSSpecializing in producing genre content, Bald Man Films was founded by Cincinnati-born rock icon, actor, and producer Kurt Deimer. The company is the culmination of Deimer’s unconventional journey from the school of hard knocks, to entrepreneur, to rock musician, to acting in and producing films.ABOUT MIRROR FILMSMirror Films is an emerging player in the film industry, recognized for its innovative approach to storytelling and commitment to producing high-quality, thought-provoking content. Founded by Eric Barrett, Mirror Films specializes in independent films that focuses on diverse narratives and documentaries that blend artistic vision with commercial appeal. Recent films include Scared to Death, Fight Like Hell, Echo in the Canyon, and the upcoming Relapse.ABOUT CONVOKE MEDIATodd Slater is a senior media executive and investor operating at the intersection of global content, institutional capital, and scalable media platforms, and is the founder and principal of Convoke Media, a strategic investment and content firm focused on premium film, television, digital media, and adjacent sports and entertainment ventures with global commercial potential. Over the course of his career, Slater has financed, structured, or secured worldwide distribution for more than 150 motion pictures, while also leading principal investments across multiple media and technology platforms, consistently emphasizing scalable IP, global reach, and durable asset value. He previously served as Executive Vice President at both Philip Anschutz’s AEG media group and Paramount Pictures, where he held senior responsibility for content financing, distribution strategy, and commercial partnerships, with film credits including the Academy Award–winning Ray (Jamie Foxx), The Parts You Lose (Aaron Paul), Madame (Toni Collette), Sahara(Matthew McConaughey and Penélope Cruz), and Swimming Upstream (Geoffrey Rush). Earlier in his career, Slater built a foundation in private wealth management, investment banking, and public policy through roles at UBS Private Wealth Management, Meridian Capital’s Investment Banking Division, and senior congressional offices in Washington, D.C., experience that continues to inform his disciplined, globally minded investment approach; he has also been recognized by The Hollywood Reporter in its annual “Next Generation” issue honoring Hollywood’s leading executives.ABOUT ATLAS DISTRIBUTION COMPANYAtlas Distribution Company is a leading independent U.S. film distributor having theatrically released more than 50 titles. Atlas leverages CinemaCloudWorks, a proprietary technology platform offering independent filmmakers access to studio-level tools and analytics to help ensure a successful theatrical release. CinemaCloudWorks has empowered over 1200 films since its launch. For more information about Atlas Distribution Company please visit: https://atlasdistribution.com/

Official Trailer - SCARED TO DEATH

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