LA Building Inspections Launches Specialized Due Diligence Inspection Services for Los Angeles Real Estate Investors

The architecture of Compliance The real cost The time has passed

LOST ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- LA Building Inspections & Compliance, a Los Angeles-based firm specializing in code-focused property inspections, has announced the expansion of its due diligence inspection services for investors acquiring multifamily and commercial properties throughout Los Angeles and Orange County. The service addresses a critical gap in the market as LA County's regulatory environment becomes increasingly complex for rental property owners.“Buying a multifamily property in Los Angeles isn’t like buying a house,” said Nathan Sewell, founder of LA Building Inspections & Compliance and a building code expert with professional experience in architecture, construction, and municipal compliance. “The stakes are higher, the systems are more complex, and the compliance landscape has changed significantly in the past few years. Investors need someone who understands buildings as investments, not just whether the outlets work.”The firm’s due diligence inspections go beyond standard property condition assessments by incorporating compliance reviews for RHHP (Rental Housing Habitability Program), SB-721 and SB-326 balcony requirements, unpermitted unit identification, and potential ADA exposure. This comprehensive approach helps investors understand the true cost of acquisition, including deferred maintenance and future capital expenditure needs.Key Due Diligence Services IncludeComprehensive Property Condition Assessments (PCA) — Full evaluation of major building systems, identification of deferred maintenance, capital expenditure forecasting, compliance review, and prioritized repair recommendations.Compliance Due Diligence — Proactive review of RHHP status, SB-721/SB-326 balcony inspection compliance, habitability exposure, and identification of unpermitted conversions.Pre-Acquisition Walkthroughs — Rapid advisory service for investors operating under tight timelines who need to identify high-risk issues before committing to full due diligence.1031 Exchange Support — Fast scheduling and rapid turnaround to meet exchange deadlines without sacrificing critical insights.With California’s SB-721 balcony inspection deadline now past as of January 2026, many multifamily properties remain out of compliance. Investors acquiring buildings that missed the deadline may face significant regulatory exposure, potential enforcement actions, and unexpected repair obligations. LA Building Inspections & Compliance’s due diligence process helps buyers identify these liabilities before closing so they can factor compliance costs into acquisition decisions.“We don’t just identify problems — we understand the permits, codes, and solutions required to resolve them,” Sewell added. “Our background in architecture and construction allows us to identify code violations, unpermitted work, and compliance risks that general inspectors often overlook. For investors, that translates into fewer surprises after closing.”The firm inspects apartment buildings ranging from 3 to 100+ units, mixed-use properties, small commercial spaces, and 2–4 unit investment properties. Services are available throughout Los Angeles County, Orange County, and surrounding municipalities.About LA Building Inspections & ComplianceLA Building Inspections & Compliance provides professional building inspections, home inspections, and property inspections across Los Angeles and Orange County. Founded by Nathan Sewell, an AHIT Certified Home Inspector and ASHI member with architecture and construction experience, the firm specializes in code-focused inspections for property managers, investors, and homeowners.Services include SB-721 and SB-326 balcony inspections, RHHP preparation inspections, multifamily due diligence inspections, home inspections, AB-38 defensible space inspections, and advisory services designed to help property owners navigate California’s evolving building compliance requirements.

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