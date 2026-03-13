Unlicensed HVAC Contractors Target Oakland County Homeowners After Every Storm

Detroit Heating and Cooling Co

Unlicensed HVAC contractors flood Oakland County after every storm. Learn how to verify your contractor's license and protect your home from fraud.

When a homeowner hires an unlicensed contractor for an emergency furnace repair, they’re not just risking a bad install” — Elijah Y

WATERFORD TWP, MI, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- When a January arctic blast sends wind chills to 25 degrees below zero, and your furnace goes silent, the last thing you’re checking is whether the contractor who answers your Facebook post holds a Michigan Mechanical Contractor License. That urgency is exactly what unlicensed operators count on. And in Oakland County, every extreme weather event brings a fresh wave of them.The Michigan Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Team received more than 12,000 written complaints in 2025, and “Contractors” — a category covering heating and air conditioning services — ranked ninth statewide.Nationally, the Federal Trade Commission logged 81,925 home improvement fraud reports in 2024 alone. The Better Business Bureau found that 70.1% of homeowners targeted by home improvement scams lost money, with a median loss of $1,800 per victim. These aren’t abstract numbers. They’re families in communities like Waterford, Troy, Rochester Hills, and West Bloomfield getting burned.“The FTC logged nearly 82,000 home improvement fraud reports in just one year, and Michigan’s Attorney General ranked contractor complaints in the top ten statewide in 2025,” said Elijah, Owner of Detroit Heating and Cooling Co. in Waterford. “This isn’t a small-time problem — it’s a consumer protection crisis, and Oakland County is right in the middle of it.”The pattern is predictable. Southeast Michigan endured an Extreme Cold Watch with wind chills reaching -25°F in January 2026 and an Extreme Heat Warning with heat indices up to 105°F across Oakland, Macomb, and Wayne counties in June 2025 — sending desperate homeowners searching “ ac repair near me” on their phones. After severe thunderstorms damaged Waterford Township’s Rolladium Family Fun Center in April 2025 and knocked out power to thousands of DTE customers, social media feeds filled with AC repair offers and emergency service pitches from unknown contractors. The National Insurance Crime Bureau has explicitly warned that contractor fraud surges after catastrophic weather events, naming Michigan as an impacted state.State enforcement actions confirm the scope. In November 2023, the Michigan AG conducted a statewide warrant sweep that resulted in nine arrests for unlicensed building and fraud — including residents of Auburn Hills and Berkley, both Oakland County communities. In January 2026, a Michigan contractor was arrested in Arizona on fraud charges spanning three counties, including Macomb, for a $97,250 roofing project left largely incomplete. LARA’s own disciplinary reports for FY2024 and FY2025 document dozens of enforcement orders, with one case recommending license revocation plus $362,832 in restitution.“When a homeowner hires an unlicensed contractor for an emergency furnace repair, they’re not just risking a bad install,” Elijah said. “They’re risking voided manufacturer warranties, denied insurance claims, and in the worst cases, having to tear out the work entirely and start over at three to five times the original cost.”How to Protect Yourself Before Signing Any HVAC ContractDetroit Heating and Cooling Co. urges homeowners to take these steps before letting any HVAC tech through their front door:1. Verify the license. Confirm the contractor holds a Michigan Mechanical Contractor License through LARA’s online verification tool at michigan.gov/lara.2. Confirm insurance. Ask for proof of liability and workers’ compensation coverage. Verify directly with the insurer.3. Get multiple written estimates. Obtain at least two or three before committing to any work.4. Demand a written contract. It should include start and completion dates, cost breakdown, permit requirements, license number, and payment schedule.5. Never pay in full up front. Arrange payments in stages as work is completed. Credit card payments provide dispute protection.6. Be skeptical of unsolicited offers after storms. Legitimate contractors don’t canvass neighborhoods looking for emergency work.7. Report suspected fraud. Contact LARA at 517-241-9309, the Michigan AG Consumer Protection Team at 877-765-8388, or the BBB.

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