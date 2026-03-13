Inaugural Asian Clinical & Aesthetic Innovations Conference Debuts June 27, 2026, at The Harvard Club, NYC

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The first-ever Asian Clinical & Aesthetic Innovations Conference will be held on June 27, 2026, at the Harvard Club in New York City. This groundbreaking conference marks the first comprehensive event dedicated to medical and aesthetic dermatology, and clinical innovations tailored specifically to Asian skin. Supported by leading medical device, pharmaceutical, and cosmetic companies, it will bring together top practitioners and industry leaders from around the globe.Dr. Jane Yoo, board-certified dermatologist and internationally recognized speaker, will headline the event. Known for her expertise in K-beauty, laser technologies, and skin of color, Dr. Yoo has spoken on global stages and is frequently featured in national media outlets.“Hosting this conference is about filling a critical gap,” said Dr. Yoo. “For too long, aesthetic and clinical conversations have centered on a Western framework.By bringing the international community to New York—practitioners and industry alike—we’re ensuring that Asian skin, with its unique needs and innovations, is part of the global standard. It’s about advancing outcomes for all patients.”This pioneering event will provide in-depth discussions on medical treatments and aesthetic advancements specifically tailored to Asian skin. The excitement surrounding this conference reflects the industry’s eagerness to elevate the global dialogue on skin of color and Asian aesthetics, pushing the boundaries of innovation. This conference will also serve as a critical platform to discuss the global impact of K-beauty innovations—bridging cultural trends with evidence-based clinical practice.To register and learn more, visit: https://www.asianclinicalaesthetics.com/#/?lang=en For media inquiries or more information, contact: info@janeyoomd.com.

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