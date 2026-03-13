RCP’s Future Healthcare Journal achieves Scopus indexation

The RCP’s Future Healthcare Journal (FHJ) has been officially accepted for indexation in Scopus, the world’s largest and most reputable abstract and citation database, recognising the quality and credibility of the journal’s peer-reviewed literature, and marking a significant milestone in FHJ’s development.

Managed by the scientific publishing company Elsevier, Scopus is the world’s leading database of academic peer-reviewed literature that includes journals, books, research papers and conference proceedings. Inclusion in Scopus is widely regarded as a mark of excellence within the academic community. Acceptance requires meeting strict criteria related to quality, editorial standards and research relevance, placing FHJ among the most respected global publications.

Future Healthcare Journal, which is editorially independent from the RCP, has been in publication since 2014 (formerly as Future Hospital Journal). It publishes articles on topics such as digital health and artificial intelligence, illness prevention, multidisciplinary workforce planning, system re-engineering, population health and lifestyle medicine. The journal tackles contentious issues, stimulates debate and provides practical solutions to future healthcare challenges. Discover FHJ’s latest issue on symptom-based disorders, which includes a debate article that asks whether the NHS is failing to provide services for patients with these disorders.

Scopus has a rigorous review process that began several months before FHJ achieved indexation. The team behind FHJ have ensured that the journal meets the strict technical eligibility requirements before it could enter the formal review process.

Scopus indexing will significantly expand the journal’s global reach, enabling healthcare professionals and researchers worldwide to discover and cite FHJ articles more easily. As an author of an FHJ article, indexation is an opportunity to have your work recognised, reach a wider audience, boost citation rates and progress your career.

FHJ editor-in-chief, Andrew Duncombe, said:

‘We are delighted to have achieved this crucial recognition, which represents a major milestone in establishing the reputation and furthering the reach of Future Healthcare Journal. This achievement represents the fruition of a significant work programme carried out by our small, dedicated editorial office team in partnership with our publishers, for which both deserve much credit. We aim to be the most important vehicle for promoting debate on the issues facing healthcare systems and showcasing examples of innovative and transformative practice. Do get involved as a reader, author or reviewer; we look forward to your contributions.’

The first citations are expected to appear on Scopus in the coming months, and the journal will continue its commitment to publishing thought-provoking and influential content that informs and improves healthcare across the UK and internationally.

The journal welcomes submissions for consideration and peer review. Submit your article here.

If you have any queries, please email the editorial office.