'Tackling racism must be a priority - it has no place in the NHS': RCP responds to the annual NHS staff survey results

Professor Mumtaz Patel, president of the RCP, said:

‘Racism and abuse have no place in the NHS and yet far too many staff still experience this at work. This survey is another stark reminder that discrimination is still a reality for many of the people the health service relies on every day.

‘Physicians and their teams deserve to work in environments where they feel safe, respected and able to speak up. Creating inclusive, compassionate workplaces free from racism, bullying and harassment is essential not only for staff wellbeing, but for retaining the workforce the NHS depends on to deliver safe, high-quality patient care.

‘The NHS is built on the contributions of a diverse workforce, and tackling racism must be a priority. It has no place in the NHS. The 10 Year Workforce Plan due later this year must, as we have called for, take a zero-tolerance approach to workplace harassment, bullying and sexual misconduct in the NHS, with systems to hold individuals and organisations to account.’