Carton Service CSI, LLC Offers Uncommon Gallon Size Gable Top Carton

Gallon Gable-Top Cartons Made In America

Carton Service CSI, Carton Service provides uncommon sizes for paperboard gable top packaging – the more unique sizes include gallon-sized containers

“If you want to do business with a family-owned, American-owned, SBA self-certified small business, we can help you strengthen your supply chain. We check a lot of boxes for suppliers."” — Reid Lederer

SHELBY, OH, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading CPG, food and pharmaceutical packaging supplier Carton Service CSI, Carton Service provides standard and uncommon sizes for paperboard gable top packaging – the standard sizes include commonly used pints and quarts and the more unique sizes include gallon-sized containers or imperial gallons. Company president Reid Lederer stresses, “If you want to do business with a family-owned, American-owned, SBA self-certified small business, we can help you strengthen your supply chain. We check a lot of boxes for suppliers who need an alternate or primary supplier.”

Gallon Gable Tops are frequently used for many types of contents:

• Liquid contents such as dairy and non-dairy milk as well as creamer and beverages

• Semi-solid contents such as coleslaw and potato salad

• Dry contents such as pet food or granola

Carton Service has many of the certifications suppliers require such as the Ohio Department of Agriculture Interstate Milk Shippers certification and an Ecovadis Bronze Rating. They also are CDP B SME Discloser and FSC-Certified® FSC-C182277.

“We specifically designed a new packaging line dedicated to gable-top cartons with cutting-edge, high-speed equipment. With investment, we have expanded our capacity significantly. You get the experience we can offer after 100 years of business combined with the energy of a start-up company. This may appeal to brands who want to add smaller suppliers to their roster without any impact on their volume requirements,” says company president Reid Lederer.

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About Carton Service:

Carton Service CSI, LLC has been delivering quality folding cartons via offset lithographic and flexographic printing to customers since 1926. We competitively serve small- to large-quantity runs, and maintain expertise in windowed gable-top cartons, inline vision systems, and quality operating system procedures. Our in-house design and packaging structure teams are available to help you get your product to market, providing mockups for retail line reviews and presentations.

We also handle specialty converting applications, including security tags, milk and foil stock converting, embossing, and direct contact food carton production. All our services are conveniently carried out under one roof for ensured quality control and responsiveness.

For more information about Carton Service and our sustainable packaging solutions, please visit our website www.CartonService.com.

Carton Service Gallon Gable-Top Paperboard Cartons

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