We Ramblers Unveils Best Annapurna & Manaslu Trek Packages Featuring Annapurna Circuit, ABC, and Manaslu Circuit Trek

Annapurna Circuit Trek Package by We Ramblers Annapurna Base Camp Trek Package by We Ramblers Manaslu Circuit Trek Package by We Ramblers

Premier trekking operator launches expertly curated packages to Nepal's most iconic Himalayan routes, opening new doors for adventure seekers worldwide.

The Annapurna and Manaslu regions represent the very soul of Himalayan trekking. Our mission is to make these extraordinary landscapes accessible through seamless, safe, and enriching experiences.” — Spokesperson for We Ramblers

BANGALORE, KARNATAKA, INDIA, March 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- We Ramblers, a leading trekking and adventure travel company, is proud to announce the launch of its premium trek packages covering two of Nepal's most breathtaking Himalayan regions — the Annapurna Region and the Manaslu Region. The newly unveiled packages include the celebrated Annapurna Circuit Trek, the iconic Annapurna Base Camp Trek, and the remote Manaslu Circuit Trek, each designed to deliver an unparalleled mountain experience for trekkers of all experience levels.Annapurna Circuit TrekWidely regarded as one of the greatest treks in the world, the Annapurna Circuit Trek takes adventurers on a 160–230 km journey around the entire Annapurna massif. Passing through diverse terrain, from lush subtropical forests and terraced farmlands to high-altitude deserts and ancient Tibetan-influenced villages, this route is a feast for the senses. The journey crests at the legendary Thorong La Pass (5,416m), one of the highest navigable mountain passes on earth, offering sweeping panoramic views of Annapurna, Dhaulagiri, Manaslu, and Machhapuchhre.We Ramblers' Annapurna Circuit Trek package includes experienced local guides, comfortable teahouse accommodations, and flexible itineraries to suit trekkers at every fitness level.Fixed Departure Dates for Annapurna Circuit Trek in 2026: 7-Mar, 14-Mar, 21-Mar, 28-Mar, 4-Apr, 11-Apr, 18-Apr, 25-Apr, 2-May, 9-May, 16-May, 23-May, 30-May, and 6-June.5-Sep, 12-Sep, 19-Sep, 26-Sep, 3-Oct, 10-Oct, 17-Oct, 25-Oct, 31-Oct, 7-Nov, 14-Nov, 21-Nov, 28-Nov, 5-Dec, 12-Dec, 19-Dec, 24-Dec, and 26-Dec.* Customized trek on any date of your choice.Annapurna Base Camp TrekFor those seeking a deeply personal encounter with the Himalayas, the Annapurna Base Camp Trek (ABC Trek) leads directly into the heart of the Annapurna Sanctuary, a natural glacial amphitheatre enclosed by nine peaks above 7,000 metres. This 7–12 day trek winds through the Modi Khola river valley, past the vibrant rhododendron forests of Ghorepani and the iconic viewpoint at Poon Hill, before ascending to the base camp at 4,130m. Trekkers are rewarded with jaw-dropping close-range views of Annapurna I (8,091m), the world's tenth-highest mountain.We Ramblers ensures every traveller is equipped with thorough altitude acclimatization plans, knowledgeable guides, and fully supported logistics throughout the journey.Fixed Departure Dates for Annapurna Base Camp Trek (ABC) in 2026: 7-Mar, 14-Mar, 21-Mar, 28-Mar, 4-Apr, 11-Apr, 18-Apr, 25-Apr, 2-May, 9-May, 16-May, 23-May, 30-May, and 6-June.5-Sep, 12-Sep, 19-Sep, 26-Sep, 3-Oct, 10-Oct, 17-Oct, 25-Oct, 31-Oct, 7-Nov, 14-Nov, 21-Nov, 28-Nov, 5-Dec, 12-Dec, 19-Dec, 24-Dec, and 26-Dec.Manaslu Circuit TrekFor trekkers yearning to escape the well-trodden path and immerse themselves in raw, unspoiled wilderness, the Manaslu Circuit Trek is an unrivalled choice. Encircling Manaslu (8,163m), the eighth-highest mountain in the world, this restricted-area trek traverses the Nubri and Tsum valleys — regions steeped in ancient Tibetan Buddhist culture, dotted with centuries-old monasteries, prayer wheels, and traditional stone villages. The route culminates at the dramatic Larkya La Pass (5,106m), delivering unforgettable vistas across a sea of Himalayan giants.We Ramblers manages all required permits and restricted-area documentation for this trek, offering a seamless and responsible adventure into one of Nepal's most remote and culturally rich corridors.Fixed Departure Dates for Manaslu Circuit Trek in 2026: 14-Mar, 21-Mar, 28-Mar, 4-Apr, 11-Apr, 18-Apr, 25-Apr, 2-May, 9-May, 16-May, 23-May, 30-May, and 6-June.26-Sep, 3-Oct, 10-Oct, 17-Oct, 25-Oct, 31-Oct, 7-Nov, 14-Nov, 21-Nov, 28-Nov, 5-Dec, and 12-Dec.Why Choose We Ramblers?We Ramblers has built its reputation on delivering exceptional Himalayan experiences grounded in safety, sustainability, and authentic cultural engagement. The company works exclusively with certified local guides and experienced mountain staff, ensuring every trekker receives personalised support from departure to return. All packages are designed with responsible trekking principles in mind, supporting local communities and minimising environmental impact along every trail.These newly launched trek packages are available for booking immediately. Whether you are a first-time trekker or a seasoned mountaineer, We Ramblers invites you to explore the legendary landscapes of the Annapurna and Manaslu regions with confidence and care.About We RamblersWe Ramblers is a premier Himalayan trekking company dedicated to crafting extraordinary mountain adventures across Nepal. Specialising in culturally immersive, safety-first trekking packages, We Ramblers connects adventurers from around the world with the majesty of Nepal's mountains, valleys, and traditions. For more information, visit their official website.

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