Foundation for Community Association Research Opens Nominations for 2026 Homeowner Leader of the Year Award

Foundation for Community Association Research

Annual award recognizes outstanding volunteer leaders who demonstrate ethical governance and dedication to their community associations.

This award recognizes individuals who demonstrate integrity, thoughtful leadership, and a commitment to strong governance while serving their communities.” — Jake Gold, CAE

FALLS CHURCH, VA, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Foundation for Community Association Research is now accepting nominations for the 2026 Homeowner Leader of the Year Award. The honor recognizes an exceptional homeowner volunteer who demonstrates leadership, integrity, and a commitment to sound governance while serving on their community association board.“Community associations rely on dedicated volunteer board members who give their time and expertise to guide their communities. The Homeowner Leader of the Year Award recognizes individuals who demonstrate integrity, thoughtful leadership, and a commitment to strong governance while serving their communities,” says Jake Gold, CAE, executive director of the Foundation for Community Association Research.Volunteer board members play a critical role in maintaining and improving the communities where millions of Americans live. These leaders help ensure their neighborhoods remain well managed and vibrant place to live through responsible financial oversight, long-term planning, and community engagement.The award is funded through the generosity of Linc Cummings and Martha Klein. Their support enables the annual recognition of outstanding homeowner leaders who make meaningful contributions to their communities. Cummings, a founder of Community Associations Institute , has volunteered his time and resources to CAI and the Foundation for more than 50 years.Recent recipients of the Homeowner Leader of the Year Award include:● 2025: Ronda Theisen, 1200 Riverside Drive Community Association, Reno, Nev.● 2024: Joyce Sachs, 1219 West Wynnewood Condominium Association, Wynnewood, Pa.● 2023: Lyle E. McKenzie, Eldorado Neighborhood Second Homeowners Association, North Las Vegas, Nev.● 2022: Michael Traidman, Mira Vista at Mission Hills, Rancho Mirage, Calif.● 2021: Dr. Robert Rothwell, The Village Green Homeowners Association, Henderson, Nev.Homeowner leaders cannot self-submit. Nominations may be submitted by community association managers, fellow board members, residents, CAI chapter leaders, or community association professionals and must include an essay of up to 500 words describing the nominee’s volunteer service, leadership contributions, and commitment to ethical governance. The Foundation encourages nominations that highlight individuals who exemplify strong leadership, transparency, and dedication to improving the quality of life within their community association.The award will be presented during the CAI Annual Conference and Exposition: Community NOW June 3-5 in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. The recipient will receive complimentary conference registration and a $1,000 stipend to help offset travel and participation expenses.To submit a nomination or learn more about the Homeowner Leader of the Year Award, visit https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/ZRTLBPJ

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