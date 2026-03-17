Jobs Keep Kids Out of Trouble: Robinson New Way Empowerment Helps 93 Young Adults Secure Employment

The organization partners with local businesses to teach personal and entrepreneurial skills while coordinating job opportunities for at-risk youth.

Robinson New Way Empowerment Youth believes that at-risk youth and young adults have the potential to contribute and become productive members of society.” — James Robinson

OH, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Robinson New Way Empowerment Youth was created to mentor, teach, assist, and empower at-risk youth and young adults. Recently, the organization reached a major milestone by successfully helping 93 young adults secure employment. This achievement highlights the group's core mission to better prepare young people for success in the real world.

Many young adults today lack the necessary personal and interpersonal skills. Robinson New Way Empowerment Youth seeks to address this gap by providing vital guidance and counseling. The organization fundamentally believes that at-risk youth and young adults have the potential to contribute and become productive members of society. To foster this potential, the group works to instill life as well as entrepreneurial skills to be applied within their communities. Practical, hands-on training is also a key component of their empowerment strategy, featuring job placements with local businesses.

A major focus for Robinson New Way Empowerment Youth is to help deter young people from a life of crime. To accomplish this, the organization takes a proactive role in advocating for at-risk youth causes. Through partnerships with local businesses and by actively coordinating employment opportunities, they aim to keep at-risk youth and young adults out of trouble by focusing heavily on job placement.

Robinson New Way Empowerment Youth’s goal is to reach youth and young adults nationwide. The organization will maintain its structured focus on advocating, mentoring, and empowering this vulnerable demographic, as well as raising funding for office space, administrative services, and working with and training more youth.

Those wishing to support their mission financially can access their ongoing campaign at https://gofund.me/a7ae7ce7d.

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