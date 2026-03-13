From Gang Leader to Peacemaker: Phillip Romero Reveals the Miracle Behind His Redemption.

A raw and transformative memoir explores how a near-death experience and an unexpected spiritual message ended a violent era in Santa Fe’s history.

“I realized that forgiveness isn’t just about the other person; it is the only way to release the negative energy that keeps you chained to your past”.” — Phillip Romero

SANTA FE, NM, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In the winter of 1994, Phillip Romero lay on the cold asphalt of a motel parking lot, bleeding from 15 stab wounds inflicted by rival gang members. It was a moment that should have marked the end of his life; instead, it became the catalyst for a radical transformation that would eventually bring peace to the streets of Santa Fe. In his gripping new memoir, “ Because of God & A Fortune Cookie ,” published by Spines , Romero chronicles his journey from a notorious gang leader to a celebrated community advisor and advocate for non-violence.The book offers a rare, unflinching look at the inner workings of gang culture in New Mexico during the 1990s. Romero details his childhood struggles with bullying and trauma, which fueled his ascent to leadership within the East Side Homies. However, the narrative shifts profoundly after his survival of the 1994 assault. Rather than seeking the revenge typical of street life, Romero made the unprecedented decision to forgive his attackers—a move that stunned the legal system and paved the way for a historic truce between rival factions.“Because of God & A Fortune Cookie” highlights several key milestones in Romero’s path to redemption:The Miracle Message: The pivotal moment when a random fortune cookie provided a biblical quote—“Blessed are the peacemakers”—that Romero credits with confirming his new mission in life.Historic Truce: Romero’s leadership in brokering a peace treaty between the East Side Homies and the West Side Locos, an event that gained national attention.Media and Advocacy: His transition into a "gang expert" and advice columnist, appearing on TV shows and writing columns for local newspapers to guide at-risk youth.Encounters with Icons: Inspiring interactions with figures like Sister Helen Prejean and former New Mexico Governor Gary Johnson during his efforts to improve community safety.“I realized that forgiveness isn’t just about the other person; it is the only way to release the negative energy that keeps you chained to your past,” says Phillip Romero. “God gave me a second chance not to settle scores, but to show the next generation that there is a way out of the cycle of violence if you have the courage to seek peace”.“Because of God & A Fortune Cookie” is available now in print-on-demand and eBook formats.About the AuthorPhillip Romero was born in Albuquerque and raised in the small town of Peña Blanca, New Mexico. A former Chief of the Peña Blanca Volunteer Fire Department and a long-time community advocate, Romero has dedicated his life to sharing his story of redemption to help families navigate the dangers of gang life and substance abuse.Book DetailsTitle: Because Of God & A Fortune CookieAuthor: Phillip RomeroPublisher: SpinesISBN: 979-8-90222-384-9Availability: You can find this book on Amazon and major retailers worldwide.Published with Spines [ https://Spines.com] , the world’s first tech-driven publishing platform.

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