Relationship Expert Mat Boggs Explains the 'Hidden Code' of Men and Boys on Vivian Glyck’s Bad Mom Podcast

Vivian Glyck: Host of The Bad Mom Podcast: Parenting The Anxious Generation; Founder Just Like My Child Foundation Mat Boggs: Renowned Relationship Expert, Author of Cracking the Man Code

Mat Boggs reveals how respect and fear of inadequacy shape male behavior, parenting, and relationships, and introduces his new book Cracking the Man Code.

We all feel like bad parents sometimes,” she says. “The goal of this podcast is to open honest conversations and give parents tools to navigate this complicated time in our culture.” — Vivian Glyck

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Parenting advocate, entrepreneur, and host of The Bad Mom Podcast : Parenting the Anxious Generation, Vivian Glyck, is tackling one of the most misunderstood dynamics in relationships and parenting: the inner world of men and boys.In a powerful new episode, Glyck sits down with renowned relationship expert and bestselling author Mat Boggs to explore the psychology behind male behavior, the growing challenges facing young men, and the insights from Boggs’ new book, Cracking the Man Code. The conversation dives into a core truth that Boggs says drives much of male behavior.“A man’s greatest desire is to have his thoughts respected, because one of his greatest fears is inadequacy,” Boggs explains.For Glyck, the conversation resonates deeply with the mission of The Bad Mom Podcast: Parenting the Anxious Generation, which was created after she struggled to understand what was happening with her own son.“I started the Bad Mom Podcast because of issues I was having with my own son and feeling like I couldn’t get anything right,” Glyck shares. “Then I realized this wasn’t just happening in my house. There’s an epidemic happening with adolescent and young adult mental health.”Boggs and Glyck discuss why so many boys and young men today feel disconnected, misunderstood, and pressured to prove their worth. Boggs explains that when boys feel they cannot “measure up,” they often withdraw, seek validation in unhealthy spaces, or respond defensively.Parents can approach sons and men with more empathy and effective communication by understanding:-Why respect is a powerful emotional driver for men-How criticism can unintentionally reinforce feelings of inadequacy-Why young men turn to online communities for belonging-How parents can create stronger connections with their sonsBoggs notes that when parents shift from control to connection, relationships can transform. Drawing on his work with thousands of couples and students worldwide, Boggs shares practical tools for improving communication between men and women. His new book, Cracking the Man Code, uncovers how masculine and feminine dynamics influence attraction, communication, and conflict. The book expands on the same themes discussed in the episode: helping readers understand how men think, how emotional needs differ between partners, and how to build stronger relationships.The Bad Mom Podcast is known for its candid conversations about parenting in the modern era, particularly the pressures parents face in raising children in the digital age.Glyck says embracing imperfection is part of the mission.“We all feel like bad parents sometimes,” she says. “The goal of this podcast is to open honest conversations and give parents tools to navigate this complicated time in our culture.”The full episode of The Bad Mom Podcast featuring Mat Boggs is available now on major podcast platforms.About Vivian GlyckVivian Glyck is a global humanitarian entrepreneur, author, and host of The Bad Mom Podcast: Parenting The Anxious Generation, a platform focused on helping parents navigate the challenges of raising children in the modern world. Her work is rooted in decades of global humanitarian leadership and her commitment to empowering families and young people.About Mat BoggsMat Boggs is an internationally recognized relationship coach, speaker, and bestselling author. Through seminars, online programs, and coaching, Boggs has helped millions of people improve their relationships and deepen emotional connections. His new book, Cracking the Man Code, explores the psychology behind male behavior and how understanding it can transform relationships.

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