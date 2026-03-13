Anthony Nayagan to Deliver Keynote at Grace of Knowledge Conference 2026 in Tanzania

MBEYA, TANZANIA, March 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Harvest Pentecostal Church in Mbeya, Tanzania, will host the Grace of Knowledge Conference 2026, the third annual gathering dedicated to exploring the deeper theological and spiritual traditions of Christianity. The conference will feature Anthony Nayagan as its keynote speaker.Anthony Nayagan is an award-winning spiritual mentor, mystic, executive coach, and theological thinker known for bringing ancient contemplative wisdom into modern conversations about leadership and faith. Recognized for his clear, direct teaching and sharp insight, he helps audiences understand how the deeper spiritual traditions of the early Church can guide both personal transformation and responsible leadership in today’s world.During the conference, Nayagan will present on the Gnostic and mystical traditions of early Christianity, examining their historical roots and their relevance to the Church today. His keynote will explore the spiritual heritage of the Early Church and the Desert Fathers, how many of these contemplative traditions gradually disappeared from mainstream practice, and the important historical role East Africa played in the development of these spiritual movements.The conference will also address the growing need for deeper theological formation and spiritual mentorship across East Africa. As Christian communities continue to expand rapidly across the region, church leaders are increasingly seeking stronger foundations in the contemplative and mystical traditions that once shaped the life of the early Church.Nayagan’s writings have also addressed this need directly. In essays such as “Empowering East Africa’s Spiritual Leadership” and “Mind the Gap,” he discusses the importance of strengthening theological education and rediscovering the Church’s contemplative heritage to support the next generation of spiritual leaders.The Grace of Knowledge Conference 2026 will bring together pastors, ministry leaders, scholars, and believers from across East Africa who are interested in rediscovering the spiritual depth of early Christianity and applying that wisdom to the life of the Church today.The event is organized by Harvest Pentecostal Church in Mbeya, Tanzania.Conference DetailsEvent: Grace of Knowledge Conference 2026Dates: November 3–7, 2026Location: Mbeya, TanzaniaHost: Harvest Pentecostal ChurchMedia ContactBishop Philip MahaliHarvest Pentecostal ChurchMbeya, TanzaniaPhone: +255 755 237 663Email: phlpmahali@gmail.comAnthony NayaganSupreme Realization+1 914 758 8183anayagan@outlook.com

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