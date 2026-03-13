Western Specialty Contractors Names Paul Gillstrom Chief ESOP & Strategy Officer

Paul Gillstrom, Chief ESOP & Strategy Officer

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Western Specialty Contractors announces that Paul Gillstrom has transitioned into the role of Chief ESOP & Strategy Officer, effective February 2, 2026, after serving as the company’s Chief Financial Officer from 2013 through 2025.

Gillstrom joined Western in 2010 as Vice President of Marketing and Business Development. In 2013, he was named Chief Financial Officer, a position he held for 12 years. During his tenure as CFO, Gillstrom helped guide the company’s financial strategy and played an instrumental role in supporting Western’s long-term growth and stability.

In his new role as Chief ESOP & Strategy Officer, Gillstrom will lead the company’s strategy to ensure the long-term success of Western’s Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP). His responsibilities will center on strategic planning and ESOP-related financial efforts, including governance and compliance, overseeing the annual valuation process with Western’s advisors and trustee, and strengthening the internal policies and controls that keep the plan strong and transparent.

Gillstrom’s deep institutional knowledge and financial leadership position him to help Western continue evolving as an employee-owned company while maintaining its commitment to long-term stability and growth.

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