Historic John Ullrich Mansion in Decatur Listed for Sale

John Ullrich Mansion, built in 1875, located at 314 W. Decatur Street in Decatur, Illinois. A commanding view of the John Ullrich Mansion, one of Decatur’s most prominent historic homes. The 19th-century estate combines historic character with modern updates and is currently listed for $325,900. The historic John Ullrich Mansion, built in 1875, stands as one of Decatur’s most recognizable architectural landmarks.

Late-19th-century residence highlights preservation of one of Decatur’s notable Victorian homes.

DECATUR, IL, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- DECATUR, Illinois — The John Ullrich Mansion, a Victorian-era residence built in 1875, has been listed for sale in Decatur, bringing renewed attention to one of the city’s longstanding historic homes and its history of preservation.Located at 314 W. Decatur Street, the residence was originally constructed for John Ullrich, a businessman active during Decatur’s rapid expansion in the late nineteenth century. The home remains one of the larger historic residences in the community and reflects architectural styles common during the Victorian period.The structure was built during a time when Decatur was developing into a regional center for commerce and agriculture. Ullrich, who immigrated from Bavaria during the mid-1800s, became involved in wholesale grocery and packing operations that contributed to the city’s growing economy during that period.Over the course of nearly 150 years, the mansion has had only five owners, an uncommon level of continuity for a home of its age. Each owner maintained the property with an emphasis on preserving its historic character, allowing many original architectural elements to remain intact.The residence is widely recognized for its distinctive architectural design. Victorian homes built during the late nineteenth century often included towers and decorative features intended to create a prominent visual presence within a neighborhood.Among the most notable features of the Ullrich Mansion is its tower, which extends vertically from the basement level through the attic. The tower remains structurally intact and retains its original finial, the decorative element at the peak that marks the highest point of the structure. Towers of this type were a hallmark of Victorian design but have often been removed or altered over time as homes were renovated or adapted for new uses.Because the Ullrich Mansion’s tower remains intact, the home continues to stand out among historic residences in Decatur and reflects architectural design traditions that were common in the Midwest during the late nineteenth century.The property includes approximately 4,514 square feet of above-ground living space and sits on more than half an acre. The home contains six bedrooms and five bathrooms, along with a full basement and a full attic, providing additional interior space typical of homes built during that era.Over time, the residence has been adapted for a variety of residential uses. The building is currently configured as four residential units, several of which are occupied.In recent years, the property has undergone a number of updates intended to maintain the structure while supporting continued residential use. Improvements completed under current ownership include updates to plumbing systems, electrical wiring, flooring, and interior paint, along with other maintenance work intended to preserve the long-term condition of the building.Although the property is currently zoned residential, municipal officials have indicated that other zoning classifications could potentially be considered depending on future proposals and city review processes.Homes dating from the late nineteenth century remain an important part of Decatur’s architectural landscape. Many of these properties were built during a period when the city experienced significant growth tied to rail transportation, agriculture, and manufacturing.Today, historic homes such as the Ullrich Mansion continue to reflect the design traditions and craftsmanship of that era, while also serving as reminders of the individuals who helped shape the city’s early development.The residence at 314 W. Decatur Street remains one of the more prominent homes built during Decatur’s Victorian period and continues to stand as a visible example of the city’s architectural heritage.The property is currently listed through Keller Williams Realty.Additional information about the property is available through the listing agent:Nicole PinkstonKeller Williams RealtyPhone: 217-413-1426Email: NicolePinkston@kw.com

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