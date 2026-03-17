South Florida Founder Kerry Meikle Leads Arsahd Diaper Drive Supporting Miami Diaper Bank

Kerry Meikle, founder of Arsahd, delivers diapers during the company’s February community diaper drive supporting the Miami Diaper Bank in South Florida. Arsahd founder Kerry Meikle previously appeared on NBC Miami discussing the inspiration behind launching the premium diaper brand.

Arsahd highlights diaper quality while continuing its partnership with the Miami Diaper Bank to support South Florida families facing diaper need.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- South Florida diaper company Arsahd has completed its February community diaper drive supporting the Miami Diaper Bank, highlighting ongoing efforts to help families facing diaper need across South Florida.Arsahd was founded by mother of five Kerry Meikle, whose experience navigating diaper rash and leaks with her own children inspired the creation of a diaper designed to prioritize skin comfort, performance, and transparency.The campaign was launched to raise awareness around a reality affecting many families: while diapers are an essential need, the quality of those diapers can also have a meaningful impact on babies’ health and comfort.“For many parents, diaper rash, leaks, and skin irritation can quickly turn into sleepless nights and added stress,” said Meikle. “When families are already navigating financial challenges, access to reliable, high-quality diapers can make a meaningful difference for both babies and the parents caring for them.”The February campaign helped bring attention to diaper need — a challenge that affects one in three families nationwide. While the drive has concluded, Arsahd says its commitment to supporting families will continue through its partnership with the Miami Diaper Bank.Arsahd hopes the initiative will also inspire collaboration among local businesses, organizations, and community leaders who believe every child in South Florida deserves access to essential resources like high-quality diapers.“Diaper need doesn’t disappear when a campaign ends,” Meikle said. “It’s something families face every day. As a small family-owned business, we are committed to doing what we can to support this effort while continuing to raise awareness within our community.”Meikle hopes the initiative will encourage broader awareness among community leaders and organizations about the importance of ensuring families have access not only to diapers, but to diapers designed to protect babies’ delicate skin.“At Arsahd, we believe babies deserve better than ‘good enough,’” Meikle said. “Every child should have access to products that help keep them comfortable, healthy, and cared for.”Her story as a founder working to improve standards in baby care products was previously featured in an interview with NBC Miami following the launch of Arsahd and its mission to create safer, higher-performance diapers for babies.Through its continued partnership with the Miami Diaper Bank, Arsahd hopes to help elevate awareness around diaper need while encouraging broader community engagement in supporting families with young children throughout South Florida.About ArsahdArsahd is a premium diaper company founded by mother of five Kerry Meikle. Inspired by her personal experience navigating diaper rash and leaks with her own children, Meikle created Arsahd to offer parents a high-performance diaper designed with transparency, comfort, and skin health in mind. In addition to serving families nationwide, the company is committed to supporting communities through diaper donation initiatives and partnerships with nonprofit organizations.

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