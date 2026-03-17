Scribie Achieves SOC 2 Type II Certification, Strengthening Data Security for Human-Verified Transcription Service

Independent audit validates Scribie’s security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy controls across its transcription platform

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Scribie Technologies, Inc., a provider of AI-powered, human-verified transcription services, announced that it has successfully achieved SOC 2 Type II certification. The certification validates Scribie’s controls across the Trust Services Criteria for Security, Availability, Processing Integrity, Confidentiality, and Privacy, following a rigorous independent audit conducted over an extended evaluation period.This achievement underscores Scribie’s commitment to providing data protection for legal, medical, academic, and corporate clients handling highly sensitive audio and video content.“As we modernized our platform and invested in AI-powered workflows, compliance was never an afterthought,” said Yukti Yatish, CEO of Scribie. “For the customers we serve—and the enterprises we aim to support—security, structured processes, and data governance are foundational requirements. SOC 2 Type II formalizes our commitment to protecting customer data through robust access controls, auditability, and disciplined internal operations.”SOC 2 Type II certification demonstrates that Scribie’s internal controls are not only well-designed, but also operating effectively over time—providing assurance to enterprises, legal firms, healthcare organizations, and regulated industries that rely on secure transcription workflows.Recent related initiatives include:● Launch of a dedicated Trust Center at trustcenter.scribie.com, providing clients and prospective partners transparent access to compliance documentation and security practices (under NDA where applicable).● Implementation of continuous compliance monitoring, formalized incident response procedures, and recurring audit reviews to maintain and strengthen Scribie’s security posture.With SOC 2 Type II certification, Scribie further strengthens its position as a trusted partner for organizations requiring stringent data protection standards while delivering scalable, AI-enhanced human transcription services.To learn more about Scribie’s SOC 2 Type II certification and data security practices, visit trustcenter.scribie.com.About ScribieScribie is a San Francisco–headquartered transcription technology company providing AI-powered, human-verified transcription services. Serving legal, academic, media, marketing, and healthcare professionals, Scribie combines advanced artificial intelligence with expert human oversight to deliver accurate, reliable, and secure transcription solutions.For more information, visit www.scribie.com

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