NCJAR Members Volunteer at Habitat for Humanity Build in Rockaway, NJ

NCJAR members volunteered with Habitat for Humanity in Rockaway, NJ, helping build safe, affordable housing and making a positive impact in the community.

ROCKAWAY, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Members of the North Central Jersey Association of REALTORS NCJAR ) recently volunteered alongside Habitat for Humanity staff at a Habitat Build in Rockaway, New Jersey, helping advance the mission of creating safe and affordable housing for families in need.The volunteer effort brought NCJAR members together to lend their time and energy to support Habitat for Humanity’s work in strengthening communities through homeownership opportunities. By participating in the build, volunteers helped make a meaningful impact while reinforcing the REALTORcommitment to community service.NCJAR extends its sincere appreciation to the members who generously volunteered their time:Cynthia LubinKathryn ScandaliosRacheal ThomasPietro PiccoloRichard StantonJustin KirklandVanessa Neice“The REALTORcommunity is deeply committed to supporting the neighborhoods we serve,” said NCJAR. “We are grateful to our volunteers for stepping up and contributing to Habitat for Humanity’s mission of providing safe, stable, and affordable housing.”NCJAR is proud to partner with organizations that make a lasting difference and looks forward to continuing initiatives that give back to the community.About NCJARNorth Central Jersey Association of REALTORS(NCJAR) serves real estate professionals across North Central New Jersey by providing education, advocacy, and resources that support REALTORsuccess and strengthen the communities they serve.Media Contact:North Central Jersey Association of REALTORS

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