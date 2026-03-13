Thankful Greetings Selected as Official Licensee for America 250 and Freedom 250 Commemorative Merchandise

Products from the Thankful Greetings America 250 commemorative collection celebrating the United States’ 250th anniversary. Items from the Thankful Greetings Freedom 250 collection created for national 250th anniversary commemorations.

California-based, Thankful Greetings designs commemorative goods and gifts to be featured nationally through landmark America 250 and Freedom 250 celebrations

This anniversary is about remembering where we’ve been, reflecting on what we share, and carrying that meaning forward through the moments we mark together.” — Sarah Gausewitz

CA, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Thankful Greetings , a woman-founded American brand creating thoughtfully designed goods for meaningful everyday moments, has been selected as an official licensee for both America 250 and Freedom 250, two major initiatives commemorating the 250th anniversary of the United States.Through this partnership, Thankful Greetings will create exclusive, commemorative goods and gifts that celebrate America’s history, values, and shared sense of patriotism. Each piece transforms simple objects into meaningful experiences - inviting remembrance, gratitude, and connection during this historic milestone. These collections will be distributed both online and through high-profile retail channels during the America 250 and Freedom 250 campaigns.America250 is the official nationwide commemoration of our nation’s 250th anniversary, inspiring communities across the country to reflect, honor, and celebrate this historic milestone. While America250 focuses on locally driven, community‑centered events, Freedom 250 carries that spirit forward on a national stage - uniting people, organizations, and partners through major celebrations, shared moments of pride, and large‑scale cultural events.As part of the program, Thankful Greetings’ commemorative collections are expected to be featured in nationally recognized venues including the Smithsonian Institution and the White House gift shops.Every Thankful Greetings product is thoughtfully designed and carefully assembled with intention, reflecting the brand’s commitment to quality, care, and a human-centered approach to small-business creation.“We’re incredibly honored to be part of both the America 250 and Freedom 250 programs,” said Sarah Gausewitz, Founder of Thankful Greetings. “This anniversary is about remembering where we’ve been, reflecting on what we share, and carrying that meaning forward through the moments we mark together.”Shoppers can explore the commemorative collections directly through Thankful Greetings’ website:America 250 Collection:Freedom 250 Collection:Additional retail locations, event activations, and featured placements will be announced as the America 250 and Freedom 250 celebrations continue to unfold throughout the year.About Thankful GreetingsThankful Greetings is a woman-founded American brand that creates thoughtfully designed goods rooted in legacy, care, and meaningful everyday moments. The brand transforms simple objects into experiences that help people pause, reflect, and connect. Designed in California and produced and fulfilled through a dedicated small-business operation, Thankful Greetings is guided by the belief that how something is made matters just as much as what is made. The smallest details often carry the deepest meaning.

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