Butler Kahn Welcomes Trial Attorney Janeen E. Smith to Its Team

Janeen E. Smith

Butler Kahn welcomes attorney Janeen E. Smith to its trial team, boosting expertise in catastrophic injury, medical malpractice, and product liability cases.

Janeen is an outstanding trial lawyer who shares our commitment to thorough preparation, clear communication, and focusing on a limited number of serious cases to ensure quality.” — Matt Kahn

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Butler Kahn, a leading Georgia trial firm representing families in personal injury and wrongful death cases, is pleased to welcome attorney Janeen E. Smith to its trial team. Smith’s extensive experience in catastrophic injury, medical malpractice, and product liability litigation enhances the firm’s capacity to manage high-stakes cases statewide.“Janeen is an outstanding trial lawyer who shares our commitment to thorough preparation, clear communication, and focusing on a limited number of serious cases to ensure quality,” said Matt Kahn, Personal Injury Attorney and Partner at Butler Kahn. “Her experience defending insurance companies and corporations provides our clients a strategic advantage in court and negotiations.”Smith began her career defending insurance companies, corporations, and individual defendants in complex civil litigation. She now leverages that experience to advocate for injured individuals and families, focusing on catastrophic injury, medical malpractice, and defective product cases. Known for meticulous case preparation, Smith manages cases from investigation through verdict and appeal.A native of Fort Pierce, Florida, Smith earned her undergraduate degree from Florida Atlantic University and her J.D. from Emory University School of Law. At Emory, she received the Medal for Excellence in Advocacy at the National Moot Court Competition and was named an Emory University Graduating Woman of Excellence. She is a member of the Order of the Barristers and has participated in leadership programs within the Georgia trial lawyer community.Smith has earned recognition from peers and industry publications for her work representing plaintiffs in medical malpractice, personal injury, and product liability cases. Her accolades include selection to Super Lawyers Rising Stars and membership in leading trial lawyer organizations for accomplished advocates under 40. She prioritizes clear communication, client compassion, and vigorous advocacy against powerful defendants.“Butler Kahn is known for handling serious cases, thoroughly investigating facts, and trying cases when justice demands,” Smith said. “I am honored to join a firm that limits its caseload, prioritizes people over numbers, and stands up to insurance companies and large corporations on behalf of injured clients.”About Butler KahnButler Kahn represents clients in a select number of serious personal injury and wrongful death matters, including cases arising from car and truck crashes, negligent security, dangerous products, and other catastrophic events. With offices in Georgia, the firm is known for its hands-on approach, thorough investigations, and record of significant verdicts and settlements, including a $150 million jury verdict against an automobile manufacturer. The firm’s lawyers have been recognized by organizations such as Super Lawyers, The National Trial Lawyers, Georgia Trend’s Legal Elite, and The National Law Journal’s Top 50 Elite Trial Lawyers. Learn more at https://butlerfirm.com/our-team/matt-kahn/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.