Special-Lite® Introduces FlexFit™ Field-Adjustable Aluminum Door Frame for Faster, Flexible Commercial Installations

FlexFit is perfect for new construction and retrofit projects across diverse commercial environments.

New precision-engineered frame adapts to real-world jobsite conditions, saving time while delivering long-lasting performance.

FlexFit was engineered to solve the real-world challenges those out in the field face every day.” — Alex Esposito, P.E., President and COO of Special-Lite

DECATUR, MI, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Special-Lite, a leading manufacturer of high-performance commercial doors, frames, and partitions, is proud to announce the launch of theFlexFit™ Field-Adjustable Aluminum Door Frame, a solution designed to eliminate common installation challenges caused by varying wall thicknesses and imperfect openings.Built for the realities of commercial construction and renovations, FlexFit combines the strength and durability customers expect from Special-Lite with on-site adjustability that streamlines installation and ensures a clean, professional finish.Designed for Real-World ConditionsOn today’s fast-paced commercial jobsites, installers often encounter inconsistent wall depths, from new construction jobsites to replacing hollow metal frames during renovation projects. FlexFit solves these challenges with a precision-engineered aluminum design that adjusts in the field for a precise fit.“FlexFit was engineered to solve the real-world challenges those out in the field face every day,” said Alex Esposito, P.E., President and COO of Special-Lite. “By combining the durability of precision-built framing with true field adjustability, we’re helping installers save time while delivering the clean, architectural finish end users expect. This is a smarter, more flexible solution for a variety of commercial projects.”The frame is available in four size options, accommodating jamb depths from 4" to 7.5", with 1 inch of adjustability per wall depth option. This flexibility reduces field modifications, minimizes delays, and keeps projects moving forward.FlexFit: Key Features and BenefitsAdjustable Design: Four size configurations provide flexibility across a wide range of wall conditions, ensuring a secure and accurate fit.Fast Installation: FlexFit ships assembled or knock-down and includes an anchor pack. It installs using standard tools, simplifying installation and saving valuable time.Durable Aluminum Construction: Unlike traditional materials, aluminum won’t rust or rot and never requires repainting, delivering long-term performance with minimal maintenance.Architectural Trim Options: Available in 1.35" and 2.25" trim widths, the frame neatly covers existing opening imperfections for a clean, finished appearance.No Exposed Frame Anchors: A snap-on stop trim conceals frame anchors, creating a crisp, modern architectural look.Commercial Door OptionsFlexFit integrates seamlessly with a wide range of Special-Lite customizable door solutions, including:• Wood Veneer Doors• Plastic Laminate (HPDL) Wood Doors• Aluminum Stile & Rail Doors• Aluminum and Stainless Steel Flush Doors• Hybrid FRP Doors• Pultruded Fiberglass Doors• Composite Fiberglass Doors• Reduced-Height Stall DoorsDesigned for Demanding Commercial ApplicationsFlexFit is perfect for new construction and retrofit projects across diverse commercial environments:• Restaurants• Retail Stores• Convenience Stores• Gas Stations• Truck Stops• Offices• Healthcare Facilities• Restrooms and Shower RoomsWhether upgrading an existing space or completing a new build, contractors and facility managers can rely on FlexFit for efficient installation, long-lasting durability, and a clean architectural finish.Kick Off Your Project with Special-LiteReady to solve your frame installation headaches? Contact the Special-Lite team for personalized guidance, detailed product information, and excellent customer service.

FlexFit Field-Adjustable Interior Aluminum Door Frame

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