Benchmark Mortgage Partners with Lender Toolkit to Drive Automation and Efficiency with Prism

Benchmark Mortgage selects Prism to automate loan workflows, improve efficiency, and enhance borrower and partner experiences.

Solutions like Prism allow us to remove friction from the loan process so our teams can spend more time delivering the exceptional experience our borrowers and partners deserve.” — Norman Koenigsberg, CEO

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Benchmark Mortgage Selects Lender Toolkit’s Premier Underwriting Platform, Prism to Accelerate End-to-End Mortgage AutomationBenchmark Mortgage, a nationwide mortgage lender and community of mortgage professionals serving homebuyers across the United States, today announced the adoption of Prism™, the end-to-end Encompassautomation platform from Lender Toolkit. The partnership will enable Benchmark to streamline loan operations, reduce manual processes, and enhance efficiency across the mortgage lifecycle.Founded in 1999 and headquartered near Dallas, Texas, Benchmark Mortgage has built a national network of mortgage professionals focused on relationship-driven lending and exceptional borrower experiences.With Prism, Benchmark will implement advanced automation directly within its Encompassloan origination system, enabling intelligent document indexing, automated income and asset analysis, and real-time condition generation throughout the loan process.“Benchmark is entering 2026 with a clear focus on innovation, automation, and operational excellence,” said Norman Koenigsberg, CEO. “Solutions like Prism allow us to remove friction from the loan process so our teams can spend more time delivering the exceptional experience our borrowers and partners deserve.” Prism is designed to automate critical workflows within Encompass , bringing together document classification, income calculation, asset verification, and automated underwriting into a unified platform. By analyzing thousands of loan data points in real time, Prism helps lenders accelerate processing timelines while improving accuracy and consistency across loan files.Through the implementation, Benchmark Mortgage anticipates measurable improvements across its loan operations, including:• Up to 40% reduction in application pre-qualification• Reduced underwriting touchpoints and improved clear-to-close timelines• Improved data accuracy through automated document and income analysis• Greater operational scalability without proportional staffing increases“Benchmark Mortgage is exactly the type of forward-thinking lender we built Prism for,” said Brett Brumley, CEO of Lender Toolkit. “Their commitment to operational excellence and borrower experience aligns perfectly with our mission to help lenders eliminate manual bottlenecks and unlock the full potential of workflow automation.”The Prism platform is part of Lender Toolkit’s broader mortgage automation ecosystem, which helps lenders reduce technology complexity while accelerating workflows from disclosures through post-closing.The companies expect the rollout to enhance both internal efficiency and borrower satisfaction as Benchmark continues to scale its lending platform and support its nationwide network of loan originators.About Benchmark MortgageBenchmark Mortgage is a nationwide mortgage lender headquartered near Dallas, Texas. Since 1999, the company has built a dynamic community of mortgage professionals dedicated to relationship-driven lending and delivering personalized mortgage solutions to borrowers across the United States.About Lender ToolkitLender Toolkit is a leading provider of mortgage automation technology built specifically for the Encompassplatform by ICE Mortgage Technology. Through intelligent automation, AI-powered analysis, and integrated workflow tools, Lender Toolkit helps lenders streamline operations, reduce manual work, and scale efficiently across the mortgage lifecycle.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.