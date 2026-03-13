Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,322 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 454,019 in the last 365 days.

Developer James McManus Discusses $8.2M Financing Dispute With Fairbridge Asset Management on LI News Radio

LI News Radio 103.9

LONG ISLAND, NY, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New York developer James McManus discussed an ongoing financing dispute involving Fairbridge Asset Management during an interview on LI News Radio 103.9 with broadcaster Jay Oliver.

The segment aired March 9 during Oliver’s weekday morning program.

McManus said he signed a term sheet on Aug. 14, 2024, for $8.2 million in financing for a Connecticut development project. According to McManus, the funding included approximately $3 million tied to existing obligations and $5 million intended to complete construction.

McManus said the lender rescinded the financing offer the following day and later requested an additional $1 million payment unrelated to the project. He said he refused the demand and that the withdrawal of financing halted construction and left the project without necessary capital.

McManus also alleges more than $500,000 was later withdrawn from the project’s interest reserve account.

He said the stress surrounding the dispute contributed to heart failure and life-saving surgery on Dec. 4, 2024. McManus said he later signed a new agreement in February 2025 under which the lender ultimately received the additional $1 million payment.

“I felt I had little choice under the circumstances,” McManus said.

Full interview:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=99UVnmJe3fw

Media Contact:

Mark Goldman
Goldman McCormick PR
+1 516-639-0988
mark@goldmanmccormick.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Developer James McManus Discusses $8.2M Financing Dispute With Fairbridge Asset Management on LI News Radio

Distribution channels: Law, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.