WIN Update Goes Live with Weekly Video Newscast Covering the Digital Graphics and Printing Industry

Hosts of WIN Update in English and Spanish Dan Barefoot and MJ Clavijo Ruiz

World Imaging News (WIN) today announced the official launch of WIN Update, a new weekly video newscast covering digital graphics and printing.

WIN Update was created to provide the industry with a fast, reliable weekly news briefing in English and Spanish that print and graphics professionals can watch in just a few minutes.” — Dan Barefoot

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- World Imaging News (WIN) today announced the official launch of WIN Update , a new weekly video newscast delivering concise, fast-moving coverage of the most important developments across the digital graphics, printing, and apparel-decoration industries.Designed as a short-form industry briefing, WIN Update provides a curated overview of the week’s most relevant announcements, technology launches, company developments, and market insights. Each episode delivers a quick, engaging summary of stories featured in WIN Quick News weekly newsletter, along with commentary and analysis on trends shaping the global print and digital imaging ecosystem.Hosted by Dan Barefoot, Founder and Publisher of World Imaging News, and María José Clavijo Ruiz, Editor of World Imaging News Latino , the program brings a conversational and international perspective to the industry’s evolving landscape. With production split between Los Angeles and Bogotá, WIN Update reflects the increasingly global nature of the digital graphics market across North America and Latin America.“WIN Update was created to provide the industry with a fast, reliable weekly briefing that professionals can watch in just a few minutes,” said Barefoot. “Our goal is simple—deliver the key stories, highlight the trends, and keep the global printing community informed and connected.”Clavijo Ruiz noted that the program also represents an important milestone for Spanish-speaking professionals in the industry. “We are especially proud that the Spanish-language edition of WIN Update is the first news program of its kind dedicated specifically to the digital graphics and printing industry,” she said. “Our goal is to bring the same timely reporting and insights to the Spanish-speaking market across Latin America and beyond.”Each episode highlights major developments from leading manufacturers, distributors, and technology providers across the industry, including advancements in digital printing systems, software platforms, materials, automation, and emerging production workflows such as Direct-to-Film (DTF), wide-format printing, textile printing, and industrial digital imaging.The program also features segments that spotlight industry insights, emerging strategies, and digital marketing trends affecting the print and graphics community.WIN Update is distributed across World Imaging News’ digital platforms, including LinkedIn, YouTube, and both the WIN and WIN Latino websites, reaching a growing international audience of printers, decorators, manufacturers, distributors, and industry professionals.The launch of WIN Update represents the latest expansion of the WIN Digital Imaging News Network, which includes WIN Quick News, WIN StreamIt, and the recently introduced WIN PrintSpot product-evaluation series.New episodes of WIN Update will be released weekly.

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