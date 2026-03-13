V Gautham Navada to Speak on Sustainable Business at Mt Carmel Autonomous College International Conference in Bengaluru

V Gautham Navada

ForthFocus Founder V Gautham Navada will speak on sustainable business at the International Conference hosted by Mount Carmel Autonomous College, Bengaluru.

BENGALURU, INDIA, March 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bengaluru, March 10, 2026: An international conference titled "People, Planet and Profit: The New Paradigm of Sustainable Commerce" will be held on March 12-13 at Mount Carmel Autonomous College in Bengaluru, organized by the Department of Commerce.

The two-day conference will bring together academicians, industry leaders, and sector experts to discuss sustainable commerce, economic growth, environmental responsibility, and social accountability.

The conference will feature keynote addresses, technical sessions, and panel discussions covering themes such as sustainable business models, climate investing, circular economy, and corporate social responsibility.

The inaugural session will feature Steven Connolly, Consul General of Australia in Bengaluru, as the Chief Guest. Experts from organizations, including Volvo Group and Deloitte, will also participate in various sessions during the conference.

During Technical Session 2 on March 12, V Gautham Navada, Founder and Director of ForthFocus, will deliver a talk titled "Profit with purpose: Sustainable Growth in Business."

ForthFocus is a digital technology and web solutions company based in Kundapura, Karnataka, serving businesses and organizations across multiple sectors. In his session, Navada will discuss how companies can achieve profitability while integrating environmental responsibility and social impact into long-term business strategies.

Speaking about the conference, V Gautham Navada said: "In today's business landscape, profitability alone is no longer the sole measure of success. Social and environmental responsibility have become equally important. Sustainable growth requires businesses to adopt responsible and forward-thinking practices. Conferences like these create an important bridge between academia and industry."

Originally from Kundapura, V Gautham Navada, also known as Gautham Navada or V G Navada, has been active in the digital technology industry since 2012. In 2015, he founded ForthFocus, which has since worked with more than 350 clients across over eight countries, providing web development, digital solutions, and technology services to businesses and organizations.

Through ForthFocus, Navada has led the development of digital platforms and technology solutions supporting digital transformation and business growth for clients in India and abroad.

V Gautham Navada is the Founder and Director of ForthFocus, a digital technology and web solutions company based in Kundapura, Karnataka, India.

The conference is expected to bring together academics, researchers, and industry professionals to exchange ideas on the future of sustainable commerce.

About ForthFocus

ForthFocus is a digital technology and web solutions company based in Kundapura, Karnataka, India. Established in 2015, the company develops websites, digital platforms, and technology solutions for businesses across multiple sectors. ForthFocus has served more than 350 clients across over eight countries and has been recognized among the "Best Companies to Look For in 2025" by Business Outline Magazine.

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