Head of VoiceBox, Sophie Muller, Invited Back to the House of Lords for Workplace Disability Event

It’s such an important conversation to be having. It’s real.” — Sophie Muller, Head of VoiceBox

SWANSEA, WALES, March 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- VoiceBox ’s lead and media accessibility specialist, Sophie Muller, returned to the House of Lords on the 11th March for a women’s workplace disability event.Sophie, Head of VoiceBox — a leading media accessibility and localisation provider —was at the House of Lords for the Inspire Me: Women and Opportunity, Disability and Hidden Disability in the Workplace event.She was at the committee-room talk to learn and to maintain VoiceBox’s ongoing commitment to staying at the forefront of the latest trends and conversations around disability, accessibility and inclusion.The topics spanned how invisible disability is widespread and misunderstood, diagnostic delays for women, why disclosure is risky, how it’s a systemic issue, what employers can do and how they can empower staff and more.“It’s such an important conversation to be having. It’s real,” said Sophie.“It’s very real for disabilities and hidden disabilities to impact women at work. If we can’t see it, you can imagine it being overlooked or misunderstood. This goes back to diagnosis and the challenges women can face there.“Being able to hear some really inspirational speeches and hearing about lived experience was great. A prestigious venue fitting for the topic.“While we don’t directly cover disability in the workplace in our services, we want to support conversations like this and be as up to date as we can be. There is also a lot of overlap with disability and media accessibility.“That can look like supplying subtitles for training or onboarding videos for people who are deaf or hard of hearing. It could include providing British Sign Language (BSL) or braille for BSL or braille users for a job interview, to ensure reasonable adjustment.”Sophie continued: “This overlap and my interest in the topic means we must stay on top of what’s going on.“It’s also inspiring to be in a room of like-minded people to have such conversations. Thank you to Manpreet Maycock VR, MCIPD for the invitation.”It is Sophie’s second visit to Parliament in the space of five months. Last time she attended the Inspire Me: Connecting Women & Opportunity event.VoiceBox supplied AI live captions for the event to help make it more accessible.

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