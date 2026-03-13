2LaneLife Announces Cross-Country Route 66 Journey to Celebrate Centennial

Left to right: Lance Coury and Gaylin Anderson

2LaneLife is embarking on an ambitious cross-country journey along Route 66 in celebration of the Route 66 Centennial and the United States’ 250th birthday.

We’re thrilled to see initiatives like 2LaneLife bringing Route 66 to life for a new generation of travelers.” — Bill Thomas, Commissioner for the Route 66 Centennial Commission

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- 2LaneLife is embarking on an ambitious cross-country journey along Route 66 in celebration of the Route 66 Centennial and the United States’ 250th birthday. The project aims to raise public awareness of the historic highway and encourage travelers to experience its grandeur firsthand.The team will begin their journey next month in Milwaukee, picking up Harley-Davidsons for the ride, and then travel east to west from Chicago to Santa Monica. Along the way, 2LaneLife will visit historic restaurants, motels, and other iconic Route 66 destinations. Their adventure will be documented through high-quality YouTube videos and daily posts, stories, and reels on Instagram, giving audiences an immersive look at the people, places, and culture that make the Mother Road legendary.“We’re thrilled to see initiatives like 2LaneLife bringing Route 66 to life for a new generation of travelers,” said Bill Thomas, Chair of the Route 66 Road Ahead Partnership and Commissioner for the Route 66 Centennial Commission. “Projects like this inspire people to get out on the road, explore its historic sites, and connect with the communities that have kept Route 66 vibrant for 100 years.”“First, we are honored that the 2LaneLife Route 66 Tour will be recognized as an official tour of the Route 66 Centennial Activities. And second our moto: “Shaking Hands With America”, will be on full display as we travel along the Mother Road celebrating her 100th Birthday and the 250th Birthday of our Country,” said Gaylin Anderson and Lance Coury, founders of 2LaneLife.In addition to daily content, the team hopes to attend one or two milestone events along the route, such as the Kingman Car Show in Arizona, which is celebrating its 30th year.Through this project, 2LaneLife aims to highlight the history, beauty, and enduring significance of Route 66, encouraging people across the country to celebrate its Centennial by experiencing the road for themselves.For more information, visit the 2LaneLife Route 66 Centennial Project Page ###Notes to Editors:About 2LaneLife2LaneLife is a travel and motorcycle storytelling lifestyle dedicated to exploring America’s backroads, highways, and cultural landmarks. Through immersive video, photography, and social media content, 2LaneLife captures the spirit of adventure and the unique stories of small towns, historic sites, and iconic routes—most notably Route 66. By inspiring travelers to experience the open road firsthand, 2LaneLife celebrates American heritage, promotes road-trip tourism, and preserves the history and culture of the country’s most legendary highways.About the Route 66 Road Ahead Partnership:Established in 2016 with the support of the National Park Service and the World Monuments Fund, the Route 66 Road Ahead Partnership’s mission is to revitalize and sustain Route 66 as a national and international icon through partnerships focused on promotion, preservation, research, education, and economic development. Only In Your State is the official Publishing Partner to the Route 66 Centennial. Founding Sponsors of the Route 66 Centennial include the Illinois Route 66 Centennial Commission, American Express, AAA Route 66 Road Fest, Cruise America, Harley Davidson, Rand McNally Publishing, and Booking.com. For more information, visit route66centennial.org.

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