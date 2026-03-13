Perixx Introduces a New Era for Ergonomic Mice with Duo Wireless and USB-C Charging

PERIMICE-715II RX, Wireless Vertical Rechargeable Mouse with Charging Pad PERIMICE-715II RX, Wireless Vertical Mouse with Wireless and USB-C Charging PERIMICE-715II R, Grip of PERIMICE-715II R

Perixx launches the PERIMICE-715 Series ergonomic vertical mouse with wireless and USB-C charging, designed for comfort and flexible everyday productivity.

With the PERIMICE-715 Series, we combine ergonomic comfort with flexible charging. Users can choose a model with a charging pad or use their own wireless charger.” — Jonah Liang, CEO of Perixx Computer

DüSSELDORF, DEUTSCHLAND (DEU), GERMANY, March 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Perixx has introduced the PERIMICE-715 Series, a new wireless ergonomic vertical mouse designed for users who want a more comfortable hand position and more flexible charging options for daily use. The PERIMICE-715 Series features a vertical design that supports a natural handshake-style grip, which can help users maintain a more relaxed hand and wrist position during long hours of work. It is a right-handed mouse with a 2.4 GHz wireless connection and a 6-button layout, designed for office users, home office setups, and anyone looking for a more comfortable alternative to a traditional mouse.One of the main features of the PERIMICE-715 Series is its charging flexibility. The mouse supports both USB-C wired charging and wireless charging. It is also compatible with standard wireless charging pads, so users can charge it with their existing wireless charger if they already have one on their desk.Perixx offers the series in two versions to match different user preferences. The PERIMICE-715RX comes with a wireless charging pad included in the box, making it a ready-to-use option for users who want a complete charging solution. The PERIMICE-715R does not include the charging pad, which makes it a practical choice for users who prefer to use their own existing wireless charging pad.In addition to its ergonomic shape and charging options, the PERIMICE-715 Series is designed for everyday productivity. It features quiet left and right click buttons and offers four DPI settings - 1000, 1600, 2400, and 3200 - allowing users to adjust cursor sensitivity based on different tasks and screen setups. The mouse is compatible with Windows 7 or later. For battery performance, the PERIMICE-715 Series uses a 300mAh rechargeable Li-Polymer battery and supports up to 30 days of typical device usage. The battery can be fully charged in up to 3 hours. For users who choose the PERIMICE-715RX, the included charging pad provides 10W charging power.“With the PERIMICE-715 Series, we combine ergonomic comfort with flexible charging. Users can choose a model with a charging pad or use their own wireless charger.”Jonah Liang, CEO of PerixxWith the PERIMICE-715 Series, Perixx expands its ergonomic mouse lineup with a model that focuses on practical daily use. By offering both a bundled version and a standalone version, the series gives users more freedom to choose the setup that best fits their workspace.AvailabilityThe PERIMICE-715RX and PERIMICE-715R are now available on Amazon and through selected Perixx sales channels.Product links:PERIMICE-715RX (with wireless charging pad): https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0G35DY3N3 PERIMICE-715R (without charging pad): https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0G359S4DQ For media inquiries, please contact shop@perixx.com.About PerixxPerixx is a Germany-based brand specializing in computer peripherals and workspace accessories. The company develops practical products for everyday computing, with a focus on comfort, usability, and reliable performance.

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