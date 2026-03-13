Signature Foundation Launches Back2Sport Fund to Get 10 Million Kids Access to Sport by 2030

Global initiative aims to break down the $1,016 paywall keeping millions of children on the sidelines

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Signature Foundation today announced the official launch of the Back2Sport Fund, a global initiative designed to eliminate the financial barriers that prevent kids from participating in youth sports.

The average American family spends $1,016 per child, per sport, per year on uniforms, registration fees, gear, and tournament costs [according to the Aspen Institute's Project Play]. For millions of families, that number is a dealbreaker. Their kids don't get to play. And the problem isn't limited to the U.S. Around the world, kids are missing out on the life-changing benefits of sport simply because they don't have access.

The Back2Sport Fund is built to change that.

"Youth sports shouldn't be behind a paywall," said Maddie Soviero, COO of the Signature Foundation. "The lessons kids learn on the field, confidence, resilience, teamwork, discipline, shouldn't be reserved for families who can afford them. Whether it's a kid in California, a kid in Florida, or a kid in Uganda, we're on a mission to make sure every child who wants to play gets the chance."

The Back2Sport Fund operates through three core pillars:

Scholarship Fund

In the U.S., the Back2Sport Fund partners with youth sports programs to cover the costs that keep kids on the sidelines. Teams that work with Signature Locker for their uniforms and gear become Signature Partner Programs, unlocking access to scholarship support for their athletes.

The fund covers uniforms, essential gear, registration fees, equipment packages, and full-season scholarships. No kid gets cut because their family can't afford it.

Try Sports Days

For kids who've never had the chance to pick up a stick, kick a ball, or step on a field, the Foundation hosts free Try Sports Day events across the country. These 90-minute clinics introduce kids to multiple sports in a safe, inclusive, and pressure-free environment. All equipment is provided. No cost, no gear, no experience required. Try Sports Days are designed to remove the barriers that keep kids from ever getting started, and help them discover a love for the game.

Global Initiatives

The Signature Foundation partners with community organizations across the globe to create sustainable, sport-based programming that develops both athletic skill and life leadership.

The Foundation's spotlight initiative is Kids Lacrosse Africa (KLA), a nonprofit organization in Jinja, Uganda on a mission to grow lacrosse from grassroots communities to the national stage. In partnership with the Signature Foundation, KLA offers programming in schools and towns, provides access to gear, and empowers student-athletes to succeed on and off the field.

To date, the Foundation has donated 150+ sticks and 1000+ pieces of apparel, mobilized 30+ volunteers, and activated programming in five schools and three towns. The 2026 fundraising goal for KLA is $60,000 to expand year-round programming, scholarships for student athletes, and support Uganda's next generation of student-athletes.

The Goal: 10 Million Kids by 2030

The Signature Foundation has set an ambitious target: 10 million kids with access to sport by the end of the decade. The Back2Sport Fund is the engine behind that mission.

To date, the Foundation has raised more than $100,000 for scholarships and programming, donated over 2,500 pieces of gear, and impacted more than 1,000 kids across the country and around the world.

"It starts with one kid at a time," Soviero said. "One uniform. One registration fee. One season that changes everything. That's how we get to 10 million."

How to Get Involved

Individuals can support the Back2Sport Fund by donating at signature-foundation.org. Youth sports programs interested in becoming Signature Partner Programs can learn more at the same site. Schools and community organizations can also apply to host a Try Sports Day in their area.

Donation impact:

$100 — Full uniform for one athlete

$200 — Essential equipment package

$500 — Full season scholarship for one athlete

$1,000 — Outfit and equip an entire team

About the Signature Foundation

The Signature Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to creating access to sport for kids who need it most. Through the Back2Sport Fund's three pillars — Scholarship Fund, Try Sports Days, and Global Initiatives — the Foundation is building a world where every child has the chance to grow through sport. Learn more or donate at signature-foundation.org.

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