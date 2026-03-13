UNITAR and University of Surrey Launch Traineeship Programme to Strengthen Sustainable Development Capacities

20 March 2026, Geneva, Switzerland – The United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR) and the University of Surrey have established a new collaboration to offer traineeship opportunities for Surrey students at UNITAR headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland. The programme will be formally launched on 20 March 2026, marking the United Nations International Day of Happiness, when applications will open to students from the University's Centre for Environment and Sustainability (CES).

Today, the transition to sustainable development requires not only strong global frameworks but also the next generation of practitioners equipped to implement them. By connecting emerging talent from leading academic institutions with the work of the United Nations system, initiatives like this traineeship programme help build the human capacities needed to advance the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) at both local and international levels.

To support this shared commitment, UNITAR will host two placements for University of Surrey students at its Geneva offices. Key components of the programme include:

Undergraduate Placement. A six-month in-person traineeship in Geneva running from June to December 2026, offering undergraduate students direct engagement with UNITAR's international programmes and operations.

A six-month in-person traineeship in Geneva running from June to December 2026, offering undergraduate students direct engagement with UNITAR's international programmes and operations. Postgraduate Placement. A subsequent six-month placement from January to July 2027, designed for a postgraduate student to contribute to research, training activities and programme development within UNITAR's thematic areas.

A subsequent six-month placement from January to July 2027, designed for a postgraduate student to contribute to research, training activities and programme development within UNITAR's thematic areas. Thematic Engagement. Trainees will work across UNITAR's programme areas, including cities and climate, disaster risk reduction, road safety, airports and aviation, and ports and maritime management, contributing to capacity-building efforts that support governments, institutions and communities worldwide.

The initiative is part of the broader collaboration between UNITAR and CIFAL Surrey, part of UNITAR's global network of International Training Centres for Authorities and Leaders. Based at the University of Surrey, CIFAL Surrey focuses on research, training and knowledge exchange related to sustainable development, climate action and responsible business.

The programme reflects the shared conviction of both institutions that practical, experience-based learning within the United Nations system is a powerful pathway for developing the next generation of sustainability leaders. Through these placements, students will gain first-hand exposure to international programme development and multilateral cooperation, while contributing meaningfully to UNITAR's global mission.