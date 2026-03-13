Remodeled, State-of-the Art University Kia Set for March 23 Grand Opening

University Kia will host a Grand Opening on March 23 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. to celebrate its remodeled dealership. The public is encouraged to attend.

HUNTSVILLE, AL, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- University Kia is proud to announce the Grand Opening of its newly remodeled dealership facility, located at 6519 University Drive NW in Huntsville. The public is encouraged to attend the official celebration on Monday, March 23, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., where guests will get a close look at the dealership’s modernized showroom and customer amenities.The event will feature live entertainment, light refreshments and an official ribbon-cutting ceremony that will include local public officials. Also joining the celebration will be Percy Vaughn, Vice President of the Southern Region for Kia Motors America, who will help commemorate the milestone for the dealership and its continued growth in the region.The newly renovated facility showcases a variety of upgrades designed to enhance the customer experience. Improvements include advanced technology throughout the showroom that helps streamline the car-buying process and make transactions faster and more convenient. Customers will also enjoy a brand-new lounge area designed to provide a comfortable and welcoming space while they explore vehicle options or wait for service.Arthur Seaton, Managing Partner of University Kia, said the remodel represents a new chapter for the dealership and the customers it serves. “We’re incredibly excited to welcome the community to see our new home,” Seaton said. “It’s truly a case of out with the old and in with the new. Our goal has always been to provide the best possible experience for our customers, and this upgraded facility allows us that better than ever before.”Already the top-selling Kia dealership for new Kia vehicles across the states of Alabama, Mississippi, and Tennessee, Seaton believes the investment in the new facility will help the dealership maintain its strong sales performance while positioning it for even greater growth in the future. “The Grand Opening celebration offers the community an opportunity to experience the transformation firsthand and celebrate with us, because we wouldn’t be where we are without them!” he added.Located in Huntsville, AL, University Kia is dedicated to conducting business in a way that promotes the highest principles of integrity. The dealership offers a huge selection of both new Kia vehicles and pre-owned cars, trucks and SUVs. New Kias are anchored by an industry-best five-year, 60,000-mile New Vehicle Limited Warranty; and a 10-year, 100,000-mile Powertrain Limited Warranty.

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