The Government Launches the Third Cohort of its National Leadership Programme Futuru Líder Ba ASEAN

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation launched, on 12 March 2026 in Dili, the third edition of the national leadership programme Futuru Líder Ba ASEAN (FLBA), the nation’s flagship leadership development programme designed to prepare the next generation of Timorese leaders for Timor-Leste’s integration into ASEAN and for contributing to the country’s long-term national development.

The ceremony also marked the completion of a stage of the programme’s second cohort, with the presentation of five strategic White Papers produced by participants of the second edition of FLBA. These documents represent 16 action learning projects focused on Timor-Leste’s national development priorities, reflecting the work carried out throughout the programme.

FLBA is a fully government-funded, 12-month programme that brings together young professionals from different sectors and municipalities across the country. In its third edition, the programme includes 120 professionals from around 100 national organisations, selected from 480 applications, underscoring the programme’s growing national recognition and prestige.

The programme includes workshops, strategic action learning projects and immersion visits to ASEAN Member States. The initiative is organised by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation under the leadership of Bendito dos Santos Freitas, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation, and under the day-to-day direction of Milena Rangel, Vice Minister for ASEAN Affairs.

In her remarks, Vice Minister Milena Rangel stated: “As we continue advancing towards our integration into ASEAN and prepare for our ASEAN Chairship in 2029, it is vital that we further strengthen the skills, competencies, and leadership capacities that will underpin our national development and help shape our shared future”.

The ceremony also included remarks by the Minister of Youth, Sport, Arts and Culture, Nelyo Isaac Sarmento, who stated: “We commit to sustaining this leadership program for our future leaders optimizing resources, expanding to ASEAN Plus partners, and elevating youth and sports as engines of prosperity. Together, we build Timor-Leste’s vibrant future.”

Since its launch in 2024, the FLBA programme has contributed to preparing young Timorese professionals to participate in ASEAN structures and initiatives, while strengthening national capacities in the context of regional integration and preparations for Timor-Leste to host the ASEAN Chairship in 2029.