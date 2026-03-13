Homeowners in Some Cook County Townships Cannot Pay Their Tax Bills Due to Large Increases

O'Connor discusses how homeowners in some Cook County townships cannot pay their tax bills due to large increases.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / --While property taxes became a focus across the country in 2025, the biggest story by far was the disaster in Cook County. Starting with computer issues, things cascaded into multiple massive errors that cost the people of Chicago and the surrounding area billions of dollars. Not only were bills for the second installment of taxes late by several months, but when they finally arrived, taxpayers saw some of the largest increases in Illinois’ history.While the average homeowner saw an increase of 16% in their property taxes, it was the people of the South and West Sides who experienced truly unimaginable increases. Many saw their taxes double or more, putting financial pressure on working families across those regions. Now, with the next installment of taxes due on April 1, many people in the affected areas are still struggling to pay their original bills. O'Connor will cover how this happened and what homeowners can do in the future to avoid such spikes in taxes.2025 Sees Historic Issues Come to a HeadThe Cook County Assessor’s Office (CCAO) and other government agencies have been trying to modernize by upgrading their computer systems. When finished, the upgrade was supposed to allow the CCAO, the County Treasurer, and the County Clerk to communicate seamlessly, allowing for fast and accurate property assessments and tax bills, combating the infamous inaccuracy of Cook County assessments. Instead, this system caused nothing but delays, so much so that tax bills went from a mail date of July to the middle of November. This meant that bills hit right between Thanksgiving and Christmas, a time when many people are struggling to keep up with expenses.While the bills being late was bad enough, homeowners soon discovered that these bills would be historic increases in size. While the average bill jumped 16%, it was the residents of the South and West Sides who took the brunt of the increases. In particular, three townships got hit the hardest. Englewood saw a median jump of 82%, while North Lawndale reached 99%. The largest increase by far was a staggering 133% for homeowners in West Garfield Park. While Cook County and Chicago expect property tax and value spikes, this was unheard of.Why the Spike HappenedThis is not the first time that the South and West Sides have been hit by giant increases. Between 2023 and 2024, home values skyrocketed in Lawndale, Roseland, and Englewood. This was partially due to community efforts to improve these historic communities, but outside investment was also a major contributor. This was the first indicator of incoming gentrification, and many experts had forecasted a huge spike for those areas in 2025 because of it. In addition, due to business and retail failures in places like the Miracle Mile and the Loop, homeowners across the county were expected to bear the burden. This was then compounded by the Board of Review (BOR) favoring businesses over homeowners when it comes to property tax protests.Taxes are Unaffordable for Working FamiliesConsequently, this massive spike has led to many bills in Roseland, Englewood, and West Garfield Park being unpayable for many homeowners. Despite the massive increase in taxable value and taxes in general, collection rates from these areas fell significantly. In many cases, homeowners have been using the new payment plan options created by the Cook County Treasurer or have made partial payments. Still, these low collection rates across the distressed areas illustrate how untenable the situation is becoming.For instance, in Riverdale, the median tax bill increased by 65%, while total revenue dropped by 11.1%. Suffering a jump in taxes of 133%, West Garfield Park’s collection rates fell over 4%, with around 15% of all homeowners making partial payments. There was a downward trend for all lower-income townships and neighborhoods on the West and South Sides, though total revenue was up thanks to the much higher bills. These high taxes not only impact homeowners, but also the entire community, as fewer tax dollars are flowing into important programs like schools. Many of these have already been operating in the red due to late payments, thanks to delayed bills.First Installment of 2026 Taxes Due April 1With so many people struggling to pay these older taxes, they now have to navigate the newest set that is due. The first installment of property taxes for the 2025 tax year is due on April 1, 2026. Bills are currently being sent out on time, which is rare for Cook County these days. While these bills were intentionally held back a month to help taxpayers prepare, it is still a huge burden coming on the heels of unprecedented taxes. It stands to reason that collection rates will fall even further, as cash-strapped homeowners fight to stay above water.Property Tax Appeals Can Bring Future ReliefThe only bright spot about the 2025 fiasco is that property tax appeals entered the public consciousness to a much greater degree. After the staggering taxes were released, the CCAO and BOR decided to reopen all townships for further appeals, which is the first time this has happened in history. While this window concluded in December, it proved to people across Cook County just how important appeals are to controlling taxes. Property tax protests enable taxpayers to challenge the values put forward by the CCAO and can lower taxable value in many cases, especially if used in the correct manner. A record number of appeals were filed in 2025, and 2026 could see an even greater number of people protecting their property by exercising their rights.While it may be too late to reduce the taxable value for upcoming bills, appealing taxes and values is an important task every taxpayer should undertake. If successful, property tax appeals will reduce the taxable value of the tax bills due in 2027. Since Cook County taxes have increased for 30-straight years, securing any reduction can help ease financial stress significantly. Until major overhauls to the system are enacted, the only way to reduce your taxes in Cook County is by exemptions and property tax appeals.About O'Connor:O’Connor is one of the largest property tax consulting firms, representing 185,000 clients in 49 states and Canada, handling about 295,000 protests in 2024, with residential property tax reduction services in Illinois, Texas, Georgia, and New York. O’Connor’s possesses the resources and market expertise in the areas of property tax, cost segregation, commercial and residential real estate appraisals. The firm was founded in 1974 and employs a team of 1,000 worldwide. O’Connor’s core focus is enriching the lives of property owners through cost effective tax reduction.Property owners interested in assistance appealing their assessment can enroll in O’Connor’s Property Tax Protection Program ™. There is no upfront fee, or any fee unless we reduce your property taxes, and easy online enrollment only takes 2 to 3 minutes.

