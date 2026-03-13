Timor-Leste Takes Part in ASEAN Economic Policy Discussions at Preparatory Senior Economic Officials Meeting of the 32nd ASEAN Economic Ministers Retreat

Fri. 13 of March of 2026, 15:35h

Augusto Junior Trindade, the Vice Minister of Commerce and Industry of the Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste, joined the Preparatory Senior Economic Officials Meeting (Prep-SEOM) of the 32nd ASEAN Economic Ministers (AEM) Retreat, which was conducted on 11-12 March 2026 in Bonifacio Global City, Manila, Philippines. Trindade represented Timor-Leste at the meeting in his role as the SEOM Lead of Timor-Leste in the ongoing ASEAN economic policy coordination.

The meeting was attended by SEOM Leads of ASEAN Member States and ASEAN Secretariat officials. These economic policy coordination discussions centered on pressing ASEAN economic issues under the ASEAN Economic Community (AEC) Blueprint. These discussions are part of the preparations leading up to the 32nd ASEAN Economic Ministers Retreat, which will be conducted on 13 March 2026. At the retreat, ASEAN Economic Ministers will discuss and endorse recommendations put forward by the Senior Economic Officials.

The meeting discussed pressing ASEAN economic issues in light of the changing regional and global geoeconomics. These pressing ASEAN economic issues include the changing nature of international trade, the impact of digitalization in the region and globally, and the changing geopolitical environment. These pressing ASEAN economic issues were discussed in light of the Priority Economic Deliverables of the Philippines as ASEAN Chair in 2026.

The meeting also reviewed follow-up action points from the 47th ASEAN Summit, which include measures for facilitating Timor Leste’s gradual integration into ASEAN’s economic arrangements and institutional frameworks. These deliberations are a manifestation of ASEAN’s continued commitment towards Timor Leste’s participation in regional economic cooperation and Timor Leste’s level of preparedness for greater engagement in the ASEAN economic landscape.

The Senior Economic Officials Meeting also reviewed the progress of negotiations for the ASEAN Digital Economy Framework Agreement (DEFA), a historic regional agreement that seeks to advance the development of the digital economy, promote data and digital connectivity, and drive innovation-led growth in Southeast Asia. Furthermore, the meeting reviewed ASEAN’s cooperation with regional think tanks and research centers, such as the Economic Research Institute for ASEAN and East Asia (ERIA) and the Asian Development Bank (ADB), as well as ASEAN’s cooperation with Dialogue Partners in enhancing regional economic resilience and sustainable growth.

On the second day of deliberations, the SEOM LEADS deliberated on the “Draft Joint Statement of the ASEAN Economic Ministers on Strengthening ASEAN Economic Resilience” and discussed the impact of changing global economic and geopolitical circumstances, such as tensions in the Middle East, and their potential implications for the region’s economic stability and resiliency.

In the deliberation, Timor-Leste stressed the need for an inclusive and development-oriented approach in regional economic cooperation. Timor-Leste stressed that ASEAN’s policy response should take into consideration the diversity of economic structures and levels of development of ASEAN Member States, and that regional economic cooperation should be responsive to the needs of developing and more vulnerable economies in the region while pursuing economic growth and development for all ASEAN Member States.

Timor-Leste reiterates its strong commitment to actively participate in ASEAN’s economic cooperation processes and to continue advancing preparations for full participation in ASEAN’s economic frameworks and agreements. Through Timor-Leste’s active participation in ASEAN’s economic cooperation processes, it is reaffirming its commitment to a resilient, inclusive, and forward-looking ASEAN Economic Community that pursues economic growth and development for all ASEAN Member States.

(press release currently being updated)