The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Real Estate Agency and Brokerage Market to Reach $2,114.1 Billion by 2030, Growing at a CAGR of 6.7%

Expected to grow to $2114.1 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The real estate agency and brokerage sector has witnessed significant expansion recently, fueled by various economic and social trends. As urbanization accelerates and property investments become more global, this market is set for continued robust growth in the coming years. Here is an overview of the market size, key growth drivers, regional outlook, and fundamental definitions shaping this industry.

Real Estate Agency and Brokerage Market Size and Growth Outlook

The real estate agency and brokerage market has grown considerably over recent years. It is projected to rise from $1539.26 billion in 2025 to $1631.42 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0%. This historical growth has been driven by increased residential property purchases, heightened demand for commercial real estate, expanding development projects, rising reliance on broker-facilitated transactions, and a growing need for expert property advisory services.

Download a free sample of the real estate agency and brokerage market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=2219&type=smp&utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Feb_PR

Looking ahead, the market is expected to maintain strong momentum, reaching $2114.1 billion by 2030, with an accelerated CAGR of 6.7%. Factors fueling this forecast include the globalization of property investments, ongoing urban expansion and infrastructure development, a stronger emphasis on structured real estate deals, growing demand for secure property management solutions, and the wider adoption of digital real estate platforms. Emerging trends during this period include the rise of online property listings, virtual property tours, digital transaction processes, smart analytics integration in property management, expansion of tech-driven advisory services, and enhanced focus on secure digital payment methods.

Understanding Real Estate Agency and Brokerage Functions

A real estate agency operates as a business that facilitates the sale, rental, and management of residential and commercial properties on behalf of clients. Brokerage activities specifically involve assisting buyers and sellers in property transactions, earning commissions for the services provided during these processes.

View the full real estate agency and brokerage market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/real-estate-agency-and-brokerage-global-market-report?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Feb_PR

Economic Growth and Urbanization as Catalysts for Market Expansion

The escalating economic development combined with rapidly increasing urban populations is expected to significantly boost the demand for real estate agency and brokerage services throughout the forecast period. Migration from rural to urban areas is intensifying the need for affordable housing and commercial spaces, opening up substantial opportunities for service providers in housing, retail, and commercial sectors.

For instance, according to data published by the World Bank in April 2023, approximately 4.4 billion people—about 56% of the global population—currently live in urban areas. This figure is expected to increase markedly, with projections indicating that by 2050, nearly 70% of people will reside in cities, effectively doubling the urban population. This surge in urbanization is set to drive strong demand for real estate agencies and brokers, supporting sustained market growth.

Asia-Pacific Leads as the Fastest Growing Region in Real Estate Agency and Brokerage

In 2025, Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest share of the real estate agency and brokerage market, with North America holding the second-largest position. The comprehensive market analysis covers regions such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a broad perspective on global regional trends and growth patterns.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Real Estate Agency and Brokerage Market 2026, By The Business Research Company

Real Estate Market Report 2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/real-estate-global-market-report

Cloud Services Brokerage Market Report 2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cloud-services-brokerage-global-market-report

Services To Buildings And Dwellings Market Report 2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/services-to-buildings-and-dwellings-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=home_page_test

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.