Famed Lawyer and Advocate Harvey A. Silverglate Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

CAMBRIDGE, MA, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Harvey Silverglate is a thought-provoking legal professional with a history worth learning more about. He has followed his beliefs and ideals down several paths—as a lawyer, an author, and an advocate. Those beliefs have a distinct bend towards justice, civil liberties, and social action. He is, by his own admission, a card-carrying member of the Libertarian Party who believes your politics are your own business, just like whom you sleep with, and other aspects of how we live our lives.

Dating back to the 1960s, Silverglate has practiced law, specializing in criminal defense, civil liberties, academic freedom and students' rights, police/governmental misconduct, and standout cases involving drugs and money. One example of this was the takeover of University Hall at Harvard during an anti-war demonstration. Another was acting in defense of the Jewish Defense League and purported acts of terrorism.

Mr. Silverglate had noteworthy partners, personally and professionally. He was married for 50+ years to Elsa Dorfman, a gifted photographer and participant in the vibrant Village cultural scene that launched Bob Dylan and Beat Poets like Allen Ginsberg. His legal work spanned decades, and he only recently retired from Zalkind, Duncan and Bernstein LLP of Boston. Mr. Silverglate has practiced law outside of Massachusetts, where his roots are, since he went to Harvard Law. Cambridge was also where he first met his wife and where he primarily lives now. In retirement, he is working as an author, while doing speaking engagements and putting his autobiography together. He has brought on a research assistant named Joshua to help compile the stories.

In courtrooms, Mr. Silverglate sat alongside other venerable lawyers like Alan Dershowitz as well as clients like accused murderer Dr. Jeffrey MacDonald (who he considers his only loss and is still convinced is innocent). He also represented junk bond trader Michael Milliken and the Queen of Mean billionaire hotelier Leona Helmsley (on trial for tax evasion.) He has also defended other colorful figures including alleged organized crime members, drug traffickers, commune leaders and rock musicians.

Silverglate has made a name for himself in legal, civil, and political circles. He has been active in the ACLU, and formed his own libertarian group, FIRE. The words in that acronym are not the same as when originally founded and the letter E is now about Expression instead of Education, because of how self-expression outlets and media evolved over the years. FIRE is the Foundation of Individual Rights in Expression and was an offshoot of his work with the ACLU, defending free speech, the right to due process, and related civil rights subjects.

Many of this top lawyer’s exploits became grist for articles and books, some that he wrote in partnership with well-known journalists, such as Dorothy Rabinowitz of the Wall Street Journal. Most of the books are still in print today, with the exception of The Shadow University: The Betrayal of Liberty on America’s Campuses, is a memorable one.

Harvey A. Silverglate is recognized for his outspoken nature and strong opinions as much as his legal expertise. He believes all drugs should be legal and has worked on cases related to LSD and other substances. He believes in gay marriage. He feels the FBI should be abolished and that the corruption under Hoover never quite ended. He senses a disparity between truth, law, liberty and justice, and he will never stop fighting for what he believes in.

Discover all the legal and witty dimensions that distinguish Harvey A. Silverglate in his March podcast.

Close Up Radio recently featured Harvey A. Silverglate in an interview with Jim Masters on Wednesday March 11th at 2pm Eastern

Listen to the Podcast

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/close-up-radio-spotlights-famed-lawyer-and-advocate/id1785721253?i=1000754826496

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-close-up-radio-242020413/episode/close-up-radio-spotlights-famed-lawyer-326536066/

https://open.spotify.com/episode/41pLNvW8A5WvGEkMh13Btl

For more information about this top lawyer, journalist, and civil rights advocate visit his website https://www.harveysilverglate.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.