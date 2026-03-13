Influential Women Profiles T.H. Irwin: Creator of Experiences That Elevate You!

WESTWOOD, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Connecting Business and Community, One Signature T.H. Experience at a TimeT.H. Irwin, MBA, is an accomplished entrepreneur, experiential creator, and keynote speaker recognized for designing innovative events and experiences that connect people, brands, and communities. As the Founder and CEO of T.H. Experiences LLC, she curates impactful in-person and virtual experiences, including Women For Women Today, a program focused on empowering, inspiring, and connecting women through mentorship, collaboration, and engagement. With a career spanning media, marketing, and event activation, T.H. is celebrated for generating creative engagement concepts that drive both revenue and lasting impact.T.H.’s professional journey includes leadership roles at USA TODAY/Gannett and North Jersey Media Group, where she built and scaled national events such as the Food Truck Mash-Up, attracting tens of thousands of participants across multiple cities. Her expertise spans brand activation, marketing strategy, cross-functional collaboration, and revenue generation, blending creativity with a data-driven approach to deliver measurable results. She is also the co-founder of exEXPERTS and Divorce ETC, media platforms offering guidance, resources, and community for individuals navigating divorce, further demonstrating her commitment to service-driven entrepreneurship.A graduate of Fordham Gabelli School of Business (MBA, Marketing & Strategy) and Syracuse University (BA, Marketing Management), T.H. brings a combination of entrepreneurial vision, strategic thinking, and operational excellence to every project. Known as a passionate connector and mentor, she actively volunteers with the Center for Hope & Safety and SCORE Mentors, using her skills and experience to uplift others, drive community engagement, and create transformative experiences with lasting impact.T.H. attributes her success to the public speaking and interpersonal skills she learned from her father, as well as insights gained through business consulting. These experiences have shaped her approach as a registered women-owned small business entrepreneur, helping her stay focused on her goals and manage distractions by evaluating whether each activity aligns with her priorities.The best career guidance T.H. has embraced is to prioritize personal growth, authenticity, and confidence at every step. By embracing her strengths and trusting her vision, she has been able to evolve professionally, take on leadership roles, and create meaningful experiences for others. She emphasizes that investing in oneself is foundational to creating opportunities and making a lasting impact.For young women entering her industry, T.H. advises prioritizing education and cultivating self-awareness. She stresses the importance of understanding the products and tools one works with, recognizing personal strengths, and shaping a clear personal narrative before pursuing independence. She also encourages personal branding and making strong first impressions, recommending strategies such as conversation-starting accessories or unique items that spark engagement. Participation in nonprofits and causes like Spoil Me Pink and the Center for Hope and Safety enriches both professional growth and personal development, she adds.T.H. sees the event production industry as offering significant opportunities to connect, inspire, and empower audiences, particularly through female- and community-focused experiences. Reimagining traditional events by integrating personal growth and authenticity allows for meaningful engagement, while transitioning from behind-the-scenes work to leading high-impact events presents challenges that require adaptability, creativity, and a focus on fostering authentic connections.The values guiding T.H. in both her professional and personal life are authenticity, presence, and self-acceptance. Personal experiences, including navigating breast cancer, have reinforced the importance of being fully present in both joyful and challenging moments. Guided by her father and her son, she often reminds herself that “this too shall pass.” She emphasizes aligning passion with purpose and practical goals, noting that successful ventures, such as her Divorce ETC podcast and EXEXPERTS.com, highlight the importance of understanding one’s skills, resources, and passions before making strategic moves. T.H. believes that true success requires balancing mission with financial sustainability while remaining true to one’s values and vision.At the center of it all is T.H. Irwin: a visionary connector with a talent for transforming ideas into experiences that people remember, empowering communities, and inspiring meaningful change.Learn More about T.H. Irwin:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/th-irwin or through her website, https://th-experiences.com/ Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

