Influential Women Recognize April Goetz for her Dedication to Child Protective Services in Beaufort, North Carolina

BEAUFORT, NC, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Child Protective Services Investigator Combines Expertise, Compassion, and Leadership to Support Children and Families in Carteret CountyApril Goetz is a dedicated Child Protective Services (CPS) Investigator who began her career in 2022 with the Granville County Department of Social Services. On December 1, 2025, she transferred to the Carteret County Department of Social Services, where she continues her work advocating for the safety and well-being of children and families.Throughout her career, April has successfully closed over 200 cases, demonstrating a strong commitment to compassion, integrity, and thoroughness in every investigation. Her work reflects a deep dedication to protecting vulnerable children while supporting families through challenging circumstances. Driven by a desire to grow professionally, April aspires to advance into leadership and management within Child Protective Services. She is committed to strengthening the system that protects children and ensuring that families receive the support and resources they need to thrive.April’s path to social work began in high school while volunteering at a retirement community, where she discovered her calling to help others. She earned her Bachelor’s Degree in Social Work from Western Illinois University in 2021, graduating Magna Cum Laude while serving as President of OASIS and competing as a Division 1 distance runner. She then completed her Master of Social Work at the University of Kentucky in 2022, further equipping her with the skills necessary to navigate the complex challenges of child welfare.April attributes her success to her unwavering determination, the guidance of her parents, and her strong faith in God. She notes that the best career advice she has ever received is to never give up, even when faced with challenges, and to always ask questions when she does not know something, preventing avoidable mistakes.Passionate about mentoring the next generation, April advises young women entering her field to remember they are not alone, to remain strong, seek help when necessary, and trust that perseverance will lead to success.April identifies several current challenges and opportunities in her field, particularly in child protective services (CPS). Many investigators carry far more cases than recommended, resulting in long hours, emotional exhaustion, high turnover, and limited time to give each family the attention they need. Burnout remains one of the most significant issues in the field.Families often approach CPS with distrust due to previous negative experiences, myths about child removal, cultural misunderstandings, or fear of judgment, making engagement and cooperation difficult. Even when CPS identifies a family’s needs, systemic gaps—such as long waitlists for mental health services, insufficient substance abuse programs, limited emergency housing, and minimal support for domestic violence situations—can prevent families from achieving lasting success.For April, the top three challenges in her work involve managing overwhelming caseloads, addressing family distrust, and navigating systemic gaps that hinder families from accessing the resources they need.Outside of work, April is an avid runner, musician, and fitness enthusiast, enjoying guitar and ukulele, songwriting, and Muay Thai boxing. An admitted chocoholic, she also supports the Salvation Army and local animal shelters.The values most important to April in both her professional and personal life are integrity and building strong, meaningful relationships. She finds the greatest fulfillment in feedback from clients, knowing her work positively impacts their lives. Her dedication, resilience, and heart for service continue to guide her as she advances her career in child protective services and makes a meaningful difference in her community.Learn More about April Goetz:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/april-goetz Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

