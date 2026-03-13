Influential Women Recognize DeAnna Smith, D.Min., For Compassionate Leadership In Healthcare Chaplaincy And Care

BESSEMER, AL, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Director of Pastoral Care at UAB Medical West Brings Over 30 Years of Experience Supporting Patients, Families, and Healthcare Teams Through Faith-Centered CareDeAnna Smith, D.Min., is a dedicated healthcare and pastoral care professional with more than 30 years of experience serving individuals and communities through both medical and spiritual care. Currently serving as the Director of Pastoral Care at UAB Medical West, she brings extensive expertise in chaplaincy, spiritual direction, and community engagement, helping create environments where compassion, empathy, and faith-centered support guide patient care.Throughout her career, DeAnna has skillfully balanced administrative leadership with hands-on ministry. In her role, she provides guidance and encouragement not only to patients and their families, but also to healthcare staff who often face emotional and spiritual challenges in their work. Her leadership fosters a culture of compassion within healthcare settings, ensuring that spiritual care remains an integral part of holistic patient support.DeAnna’s journey into ministry reflects a deep commitment to both education and service. She earned dual bachelor’s degrees – one in Radiological Sciences and another in Biblical Studies – laying the foundation for her theological and pastoral work. She later completed a Master of Divinity from Beeson Divinity School in 2020, further strengthening her academic and spiritual preparation for chaplaincy. In 2024, she achieved a Doctor of Ministry from Winebrenner Theological Seminary, marking a significant milestone in her ongoing pursuit of leadership and spiritual development. As a life-long learner, she is part of a Geriatric Scholars program and is working toward becoming a Certified Grief Educator.Alongside her academic achievements, DeAnna has served in multiple chaplaincy roles. Notably, she completed a Chaplain Residency at Brookwood Baptist Health, where she provided direct spiritual care to patients and families while also participating in team leadership and staff mentoring. Her work has consistently emphasized patient-centered care, compassionate listening, and meaningful spiritual support during life’s most challenging moments.DeAnna’s influence extends beyond her professional responsibilities. She was selected as one of six women featured in a documentary highlighting the contributions of women in chaplaincy—an honor that reflects her dedication to leadership, advocacy, and representation within the field.DeAnna attributes her success to compassion and a genuine commitment to helping others. She says she felt called to healing ministries early in life, and that sense of purpose continues to guide her work today. The most valuable advice she has received in her career, she notes, has been to remain faithful to God’s direction. For DeAnna, true success is defined simply: being in God’s perfect will.Throughout her journey, the late Pastor Randal Ray served as an important mentor, offering wisdom and encouragement that helped shape her path in ministry and leadership. DeAnna shared that her mother, Gloria R. Morrison, continues to be a positive role model who routinely demonstrates strength amidst adversity.DeAnna encourages young women entering pastoral care or healthcare ministry to prioritize personal well-being and remain spiritually grounded. She acknowledges that one of the greatest challenges in her field is meeting the growing demand for pastoral care. For every individual she is able to support, many more are waiting for someone to come alongside them with encouragement and understanding. Yet, she sees that challenge as an opportunity—an opportunity to extend care, compassion, and hope to those who are hurting.Guided by the principle of treating others as she would want to be treated, DeAnna Smith continues to integrate faith, education, and service in her work. Through her leadership in pastoral care, she remains committed to helping individuals and healthcare organizations cultivate greater spiritual and emotional well-being.Learn More about DeAnna Smith:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/deanna-smith Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

