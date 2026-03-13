AFRICLOUD Expands to Full Cloud Infrastructure Platform From Data Centres in Lisbon and Johannesburg
Provider delivers Compute, Storage, and Networking across 39 countries in six languages
The expanded platform includes cloud servers powered by AMD EPYC processors and NVMe storage, S3-compatible Object Storage, Block Storage, VPC private networking, Floating IPs, and Managed DNS with geographically distributed nameservers across both data centres. Seventeen pre-configured application templates — including Docker, GitLab CE, and WordPress — are available for deployment in under two minutes.
AFRICLOUD's Lisbon data centre delivers measured latency of 11ms to Casablanca, 29ms to Oran, 33ms to Tunis, and 55ms to Cairo — positioning it among the lowest-latency options available to North African businesses from a European facility. The Johannesburg data centre serves Southern Africa with sub-10ms latency to 12 countries, including 6ms to Botswana, 8ms to Zimbabwe, and 12ms to Zambia.
"Businesses in Africa and South America have been paying a latency tax for years, routing through data centres in Northern Europe or the US East Coast that were never designed to serve these markets," said Oluniyi Ajao, Founder of AFRICLOUD. "We positioned infrastructure where the demand actually is — on the routing paths that serve Casablanca, Cairo, Luanda, Maputo, and São Paulo."
Payments are accepted via credit card, PayPal, and over 200 cryptocurrencies — an option introduced to serve markets where conventional banking infrastructure limits access to international cloud services. A public network looking glass and a Linux software mirror for African users are available as free community resources.
---
About AFRICLOUD
AFRICLOUD is a cloud infrastructure company providing Compute, Storage, and Networking from data centres in Lisbon, Portugal and Johannesburg, South Africa. Serving businesses across Africa, South America, and Europe, AFRICLOUD offers NVMe-powered cloud servers with payments via credit card, PayPal, and 200+ cryptocurrencies. For more information, visit africloud.com.
Contact:
AFRICLOUD LLC
Miami Beach, FL 33139, US
+1-786-551-4347
africloud.com
Oluniyi Ajao
AFRICLOUD LLC
+1 786-551-4347
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
X
AFRICLOUD: Cloud Infrastructure From Lisbon and Johannesburg
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.