Federal Investment Accelerates Transformation of Tampa’s Historic Robles Park Community

$1.2 Million Federal Investment Supports Redevelopment of Mixed-Income Community in Partnership with Tampa Housing Authority, PMG, UAG, and DuCon

Together, we are not just building structures; we are building the foundation for a brighter, more inclusive future.” — Ernie DuBose, CEO, DuCon

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Momentum continues to build for one of Tampa’s most significant community redevelopment initiatives following the announcement of a $1.2 million federal investment to support the transformation of Robles Park Village.The funding, announced by U.S. Representative Kathy Castor, will support the continued redevelopment of the 35-acre Robles Park Village community, a major initiative led by the Tampa Housing Authority in partnership with Property Markets Group (PMG), Urban Atelier Group of New York (UAG), and DuCon.The multi-year redevelopment project will transform the historic community into a vibrant mixed-income neighborhood designed to expand housing opportunities while strengthening the surrounding community.When completed, the redevelopment is expected to include:• 1,800 new housing units• Expanded affordable housing opportunities• A 40,000-square-foot community hub• Health services and childcare access• Parks, trails, and historic preservation initiativesThe redevelopment reflects a broader effort to reinvest in communities while ensuring long-term housing stability, economic opportunity, and access to essential services for residents.Organizations represented at the announcement included the Office of U.S. Representative Kathy Castor, Tampa Housing Authority, Property Markets Group (PMG), UAG, and DuCon, highlighting the collaborative partnership driving the project forward.DuCon Leadership Statement“As CEO of DuCon, I want to express our commitment to building communities like Robles Park and how deeply that commitment is embedded in our core mission,” said Ernie DuBose, CEO of DuCon. “The projects we undertake extend beyond construction; they are about building people and creating lasting spaces where families can thrive. These communities become homes, hubs for growth and development, and centers for connection.““Our relationships with Property Markets Group, the Tampa Housing Authority, UAG, and local and regional government are vital. Together, we are not just building structures; we are building the foundation for a brighter, more inclusive future. By investing in these communities, we empower individuals, foster equity, and help move the entire region forward. We sincerely appreciate the ongoing support and are excited to continue this journey together.”In addition to the momentum surrounding Robles Park, the development team led by Property Markets Group (PMG), alongside the Tampa Housing Authority and DuCon, was recently ranked first in a competitive procurement process for the redevelopment of the Royal Street Parking Lot and Army/Navy Store Site in the Downtown Community Redevelopment Area — another major redevelopment initiative in the Tampa region.The recognition highlights the strength of the partnership and the team’s shared commitment to delivering innovative, community-driven developments that expand housing opportunities and support long-term neighborhood revitalization.About DuConDuCon, LLC is a Florida-based construction firm with decades of wide-range industry experience. DuCon specializes in construction management, general contracting, design-build services, owner’s representation, consulting, and development for public and private sector projects.The firm partners with developers, municipalities, housing authorities, educational institutions, businesses, and community organizations to deliver projects that strengthen communities and create long-term impact. DuCon has completed projects ranging from small-scale multi-family residential developments to large-scale mid-rise commercial projects and high-profile, high-impact public sector initiatives.Headquartered in the Tampa Bay Region, DuCon is led by CEO Ernie DuBose and is committed to delivering high-quality construction solutions grounded in integrity, fundamentals, and dependable business practices.DuConWe Lead. We Build. We Deliver.

